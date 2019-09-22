BGT fans thrilled as Simon Cowell makes Stavros Flatley his golden buzzer

22 September 2019, 10:18 | Updated: 22 September 2019, 10:23

Fans went wild as Simon Cowell pressed his golden buzzer for the dancing duo
Fans went wild as Simon Cowell pressed his golden buzzer for the dancing duo. Picture: ITV

The Greek-Cypriot father son duo appeared on BGT: The Champions – and they still have the moves 10 years later

Simon Cowell gave Stavros Flatley his golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions last night.

The dancing duo – made up of father Demi Demetriou and son Lagi – first appeared on the show back in 2009, and quickly became firm favourite with fans. Many of whom took to social media last night to say how much they "loved the pair".

Simon was clearly impressed with the pair's Greek dancing, as he pressed the golden buzzer, handing the duo a pass sending them straight to the semi-finals.

Each of the judges, as well as Ant and Dec, have one golden buzzer to use, which gives them the power during the auditions to give acts a direct route through to the semi-finals.

Speaking after their energetic performance, father Demi told the fans how much their support means to them:

"I can't tell you how much you going mad for us makes us feel but I want to say, this show is amazing. We've been all over the world and we've done things and seen places we'd never see, and it's because of you guys."

They also took to Twitter to thank their fans:

Judge David Walliams told them: "This for me is what the show is all about. Ordinary people getting up and having a go."

Meanwhile, Alesha Dixon branded them the most iconic act in Talent history, with Simon agreeing, saying: "I will never forget that moment when you guys came out and I was thinking, 'What the bloody hell is this?'

"Like tonight, the same thing happened. The crowd went crazy. I’ve wanted to say this to you for years. I’ve really wanted to thank both of you for everything you’ve done, and there’s one way I can do this…"

Getting up from his seat, he hit the golden buzzer sending the crowds wild.

After appearing on Britain's Got Talent 10 years ago, they have since gone on to become household names, with many fans following their journey since their win, and praising their performance last night. We can't wait to watch their next performance!

Britain's Got Talent: The Champions returns on Saturday 28 September on ITV at 8pm.

'One of the best acts we've ever seen!' Dancing dogs do the conga on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions

Britain's Got Talent admits he and Amadna Holden have had 'too much Botox'

Britain's Got Talent David Walliams explains his most 'unpopular' EVER Golden Buzzer decision

