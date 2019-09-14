Britain’s Got Talent's David Walliams explains his most 'unpopular' EVER Golden Buzzer decision

Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams talks about his most "unpopular" decision to hit the Golden Buzzer. Picture: ITV

The telly star lifts the lid on the craziest choice he's made since joining the judging line-up.

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams has explained the reason behind his most "unpopular" ever decision to press the Golden Buzzer since it was introduced to the show back in 2014.

The telly judge, 48, appeared on Dermot O'Leary's Radio 2 breakfast show this morning to tease tonight's episode of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, but ended up speaking about the first time he slammed the coveted button that automatically whisks acts straight through to the live semi-finals.

The beloved comedian told the former X Factor host it wasn't his wisest move but he couldn't help but get carried away by the new and exciting element to the competition – and seize the opportunity to annoy his co-star Simon Cowell.

He said: "The first one I did just sort of in a moment of madness."

"It was a guy called Christian Spridon, who was a singer who sung 'Sex Bomb', and basically all the other judges didn't like him and they all pressed their buzzers, and then I think Simon pressed my buzzer, so that meant his audition was over.

"And sort of in a fit of peak… I just pushed the Golden Buzzer. I didn't really think it through – it was an odd sort of unpopular decision.

"But it made for quite a good story, and he seemed like a good guy. I did like his act, but he probably wasn't the most deserving recipient."

Lucky for BGT competitors, David now takes a more serious approach to talent-spotting but admits his new-found attitude increases the pressure of picking the right act.

Speaking of his Golden Buzzer selection for the current series, he said: "What was hard was that you're sitting in Wembley Arena and every act that comes on, the audience of about 10,000 people are going, 'Golden Buzzer! Golden Buzzer!'

"You can't press it for everybody! If I press it for the first act, then it's blown then, isn't it? And also maybe I don't want to press it for the first act. So it was a bit of a pressure."

The ITV spin-off, which features a selection of winners, finalists and popular participants from across the ITV show's history, hit screens last month and has already seen a whirlwind of acts go through to the next stage of the competition.

11-year-old Alexa Lauenburger, who won the German version of the show in 2017 with her dazzling dog act, joins British dance group MerseyGirls, American father-and-daughter stunt duo Bello and Annaliese Nock, and Ukrainian sand animation artist Kseniya Simonova in the semi-finals.

Britain's Got Talent: The Champions airs on Saturdays on ITV.