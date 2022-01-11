Propose on Heart Breakfast

11 January 2022, 16:15

We want to hear from people wanting to propose
We want to hear from people wanting to propose. Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Is there someone special in your life you want to propose to? We want to help you make it the best proposal EVER!

This Valentine’s on Heart Breakfast, we want to make someone’s special day even more special by helping one Heart listener plan the ultimate proposal.

So if you plan to pop the question, please get in touch to let us know. We want to help!

Maybe you’ve had to put your proposal on pause because of the pandemic. Or perhaps you want to have an amazing end to a particularly tough 12 months.

Tell us who you are, who you want to propose to, how long you’ve been together and why you want to propose using the form below...

Thanks!

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

