Megan Barton Hanson hits out at Wes Nelson's DOI partner Vanessa Bauer AGAIN: 'I’m not going to backtrack'

Megan slammed Vanessa's 'lack of respect'. Picture: Instagram

Megan earlier this week went on an explosive rant against the professional skater on Instagram

Megan Barton Hanson has slammed boyfriend Wes Nelson's Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer once more - just days after hitting out at the professional skater on Instagram stories.

The Love Island star, 24, has criticised Vanessa's 'lack of respect', and is still claiming that she split from her boyfriend to stir up publicity (Vanessa announced the split just before she performed for the first time with Wes).

Megan and Wes met on Love Island 2018. Picture: ITV

Speaking to The Sun, Megan said: “It’s funny or a coincidence that Vanessa’s break-up came out the night they performed, she clearly wanted to get more hype around their performance. She knows the score; she did the show last year. She’s 22-years-old. She knows questions are going to be asked about her and Wes and me being worried about them spending time together.

“Every woman will tell you it’s not ideal to have your boyfriend spending 12 hours a day with another woman – a little introduction from Vanessa would have gone a long way.

“Dancing on Ice is very romantic and all about looking into each other’s eyes and parading around on the ice and being loved up together – it’s not easy to watch.

She also added that she 'wasn't going to backtrack' on her explosive Instagram rant, and added: “I don’t want to be a possessive girlfriend. I want her to reach out to me. I’ve had no communication with her for the past three months. I’m not jealous; it is just a lack of respect. I was pushed over the edge."

Taking to her Instagram story earlier this week after being branded a 'scorned ex' for her expression during Wes and Vanessa's performance, Megan wrote: “Love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend.

Megan hit out at Vanessa on Instagram stories earlier this week. Picture: Instagram

“You’ve never reached out to me once on invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.”

She added: “Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe.”

