Viewers brand Megan Barton Hanson a 'scorned ex' for her reaction to Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer's Dancing On Ice performance

Viewers thought Megan looked less than impressed by the judges' comments. Picture: ITV

Megan Barton Hanson watched on as Wes Nelson performed on Dancing On Ice last night

Love Island 2018 star Wes Nelson appeared on Dancing On Ice for the first time last night with his newly-single skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

Watching from the audience was Wes' girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson, who viewers noted looked less than impressed with the judges comments about their performance.

When Christoper Dean commented: ' What a lovely-looking couple - If you could choose two people on the ice this would be it.', Megan, 24, appeared stony faced and displeased with his words.

And there have been some worries that Wes may fall victim to the Strictly-esque Dancing On Ice 'curse'.

One person tweeted: "Wes might wanna re-couple with the dancing on dancing on ice!! Megan is watchin lookin like a scorned ex #DancingOnIce."

Another added: "I can't even imagine Megan's face after Chris said Wes and Vanessa were a beautiful couple."

A third said: "Lol hahaha Megan's face is a f*****g picture watching Wes have his hands on Vanessa #DancingOnIce."

This comes after Wes told the Daily Star that his relationship with Megan has been 'difficult' while he's been rehearsing for the show.

"It's been difficult as I've been spending so much time training," he told the paper. "But as long as we spend the time that we do have together making sure it's quality time, then we'll be OK.

"We're so organised with our schedules that it's a well-oiled machine so we both know what we're doing and when we've got time to spend together."

He added: "The long-term goal is to get married but we're not rushing into anything. We don't want to do that, we want a real relationship and will go at our own pace and do our own thing."

NOW READ:

Love Island star announces she's pregnant with first baby

Chris Pratt announces engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger after whirlwind romance