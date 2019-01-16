Gemma Collins hits back at Dancing On Ice 'diva lies' after Holly Willoughby slur

Gemma Collins has addressed the rumours on her Instagram account. Picture: Instagram @gemmacollins1

By Alice Westoby

The GC had her say on some of the reports in the press this week surrounding her 'unprofessional' behaviour on the ice skating show.

Gemma Collins has hit back against claims she has behaved 'unprofessionally' on Dancing On Ice.

This comes after This Morning and Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby, 37, criticised Gemma's behaviour on the DOI set.

The 37-year-old reality TV star revealed on her Instagram story: "I've been really devastated by the hurtful press reports this week which haven't been true but I'm not giving up, I'm not quitting."

Read more: Vanessa Bauer hits back at Megan Barton-Hanson over Dancing On Ice drama

Yesterday Holly shocked fans when she said: “I love Gemma. I’m a big fan of hers. I love her on the show.

“But I do think there has to be a bit of professionalism that comes into any work you do, just a bit of pride.”

Since then, other negative reports about her behaviour at the ITV skating show have come to light - and Gemma took to her Instagram story to address her fans and have her say on the matter.

Filming the messages from rehearsals on the ice rink with skating partner Matt Evers she said: "Me and Matt have been so upset, we were shellshocked. We didn't know what to do, we've been heartbroken."

Matt chimed in and said: "Nothing's gonna stop us"

Looking visibly rattled by the reports, Gemma said: "Do I wanna quit after all the press reports?" "Yes but i'm not gonna.

"It's really got me down this week but I really hope you're going to love Sunday's routine."

Sharing an Instagram post from her rehearsal she made a defiant statement revealing that she and Matt have been in "tears" over the comments and labelled the rumours "nasty".

She said: "our hard work will not be questioned.....this was always going to come along at some point it’s a competition and WE WILL NOT SABOTAGED."

Gemma will be taking to the ice this weekend with a brand new routine but it's yet to be revealed what the GC will be skating to.