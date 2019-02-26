How old is Dolly Parton, what's the new West End musical 9 to 5 about and what are the singer's biggest songs?

Dolly Parton's songs come to life in the new West End musical, 9 to 5. Picture: Instagram

2019 is definitely the year of Dolly Parton, with Netflix releasing their hit Original 'Dumplin'' and London's West End celebrating the artist's songs with their new musical, 9 to 5.

Here's everything you need to know about the country singer - including her age, views on feminism and more.

Read more: Lady Gaga and Madonna feud: What happened during their fall out as they party together at the Oscars

How old is Dolly Parton and what's her background?

American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton was born in Tennessee on 19 January 1946, making her 73 years old.

As well her outstanding career as a country musician, Parton has written a range of books, has become a successful businesswoman and philanthropist.

Dolly was one of twelve children and she grew up in a small town called Pittman Center.

Parton began to perform in church and even on local TV and radio.

The day after graduating high school, Dolly Parton moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music.

Love Island's Amber Davies joins the West End cast of 9 to 5. Picture: Instagram

What's the 9 to 5 musical about?

It is a pinnacle in any musician's career when their work gets turned into a musical.

Running at London's Savoy Theatre until Saturday 31 August 2019, the West End show is an adaptation of the 1980 film.

It follows the life of three work pals - Doralee, Violet and Judy - who concoct a plan to kidnap their sexist boss in order to reform their office environment.

Only time will tell if their plan pays off, or it'll backfire.

In an interview with The Guardian, Dolly Parton said: “I’m pretty sure [sexual harassment has] always been bad. It’s just that with the #MeToo movement women are bolder to speak out against it.

"I have [dealt with it], but I have always been able to manoeuvre because I come from a family of six brothers, so I understand men and I’ve known more good men than bad men. It’s a man’s world, and it’s not their fault any more than it is just life and … we have allowed it to happen."

What are Dolly Parton's biggest songs?

Some of Dolly Parton's biggest songs include:

- '9 to 5'

- 'Jolene'

- 'Here You Come Again'

- 'Island in the Stream'

- 'I Will Always Love You'