Lady Gaga and Madonna feud: What happened during their fall out as they party together at the Oscars

Patrick McMullan Archives. Picture: Getty

Gaga, who won the Academy Award for Best Original song, was embraced by Madonna at an Oscars afterparty... So why did they fall out and what do we know about their feud? We explain everything.

Lady Gaga and Madonna have put an end to their frosty relationship after it's reported they partied together at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Gaga, whose Oscar perfromance with Bradley Cooper had fans questioning their relationship, celebrated her Academy Award win for Best Original Song at Guy Oseary and Madonna’s Oscars after-party in Los Angeles.

While both stars have taken shots at each other over the past eight years over Gaga's track Born This Way, the pair appeared to put their feud behind them when they embraced each other for a photo.

In the photos taken for TIME magazine, Madonna could be seen wrapping her arm around Gaga, who was wearing an Alexander McQueen gown and a £23 million Tiffany's necklace.

So why did they fall out? When was the last time Madonna and Lady Gaga were seen together and what happened between them? We look at their relationship....

Lady Gaga and Madonna Born This Way row

Madonna reportedly was left unimpressed when Lady Gaga released her track Born This Way in 2011.

At the time, critics claimed the record sounded much like the icon's own song Express Yourself, with Gaga dismissing the comparisons as ridiculous.

Four years later in 2015, Madonna appeared to agree that she believed Gaga's stole her sound for the song.

Defending herself a year later in 2016, Gaga said: "Madonna and I are very different. I wouldn’t make that comparison at all. I don’t mean to disrespect Madonna … she’s a nice lady, and she’s had a fantastic, huge career.

"She’s the biggest pop star of all time…But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio. I’m a producer. I’m a writer. What I do is different."