Love Island's Maura and Curtis squirm as he's quizzed about his sexuality on This Morning

Maura and Curtis appeared on This Morning earlier today. Picture: ITV

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard discussed his recent revelation about his sexuality with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Curtis Pritchard was quizzed about his sexuality during an appearance on This Morning with his almost-girlfriend Maura Higgins earlier today.

When Phillip Schofield read out his previous statement that he may be open to a relationship with a man in the future, Curtis replied: "It’s 2019, nobody needs to label anything. This girl here - Maura - makes me happy.

And when Maura was quizzed about her thoughts, she replied: "I’m happy too, so i'm happy that he’s happy."

They also revealed that they weren't yet boyfriend and girlfriend, but would be open to be going official soon.

Earlier this year, Curtis said that he 'wouldn't rule out' a relationship with a man in the future, saying: “I’ve been with women and I’m with a woman now. You can never put a label on anything. It’s a cliche to say, but love is blind. I can never ever say what will happen in the future. I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

He also spoke out about rejecting Maura's advances while in bed with her on the show, adding to The Sun: “It was worth the wait. I’m glad we did it away from the cameras, but that’s all I’ll say, as a gentleman never kisses and tells.

“I never felt pressured to have sex on TV. I didn’t want to show off Maura to the world. I was absolutely fine talking about sex, but actually performing it in front of people was next-level stuff.

“Maura understood that and said we were lucky that I have a strong willpower. At times you did want to let go under the covers, so I had to remind myself that there were cameras on us.

“It’s human instinct, it’s natural — we’re put on this planet to reproduce, it’s part of us. It was hard not to do it.”

Speaking on Lorraine soon after, Curtis spoke out about his recent revelation, saying: "I spoke to Maura last night because we saw it and basically I'm happy with Maura. I'm happy with how things are going with Maura and we can see a future together.

"We've both said the same thing sort of so that's that really. Maura's head is clear and my head is clear on where we're going. The future is an unwritten path sometimes, you don't know.