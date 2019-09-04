This Morning thrown into chaos as Holly Willoughby almost gets sprayed by a SKUNK

4 September 2019, 11:21

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were visited by some skunks on today's episodes... but things didn't quite go to plan

This Morning descended into absolute chaos earlier today, after some visiting skunks almost sprayed all over Holly Willoughby.

She and Phillip Schofield were holding three skunks from Chessington World of Adventures - two-year-old Storm and her two babies.

Read more: Paul Hollywood's ex, Summer Monteys-Fullham signs to talent agency in bid for stardom

Skunks are known by their ability to spray smelly oily substance when threatened, but Holly and Phil were assured by the handler that Storm had only sprayed once in her life.

The skunks threatened to spray Holly and Phil during the show
The skunks threatened to spray Holly and Phil during the show. Picture: ITV

However, things took a terrifying turn when Storm lifted up her tail and bent down, an indictor that they're about to spray.

She then ran away and hid behind part of the set, while Phillip burst into fits of giggles.

Read more: Mrs Hinch defends herself after being accused of ‘damaging the planet’ with plastic waste and chemicals from cleaning products

Holly shouted: "Is she going to blow?", while Phil hit back with: "You're such a scaredy cat!".

Thankfully, the presenting duo managed to escape unscathed by the skunk, and were able to continue on with the programme.

Holly and Phil could barely contain their laughter after the incident
Holly and Phil could barely contain their laughter after the incident. Picture: ITV

It was recently reported that Holly and Phil could be sent to replace The Jeremy Kyle Show in a revamped ITV schedule.

The new longer show would see the hosts reading out viewers' "funny letters and emails", according to a report by the Mirror.

ITV bosses are reportedly planning to make mornings "more of a live event", with a 30 minute news bulletin kicking off the day at 6am, followed by Good Morning Britain at 6:30am.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid would then hand over to Lorraine Kelly at 9am, before Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield took over at 10am.

A proposal given to an ITV focus group reads: “From crying with laughter at naughty pictures innocent kids have drawn to recalling personal funny and relatable anecdotes.

“Nothing is off limits as they talk about the stories and pictures of the day that have grabbed their attention.

“The show would have more interaction between the end of each show and a smoother handover between presenters into the next show.

“Eg. Lorraine may chat with Phil and Holly to hand over each day.”

The Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled after a man named Steve Dymond died days after appearing on the programme.

ITV said at the time: "Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

NOW READ:

TV channel dedicated to 24/7 Christmas films is here to get you in the festive mood

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Patsy Kensit was last seen on Holby in December 2010

Patsy Kensit teases permanent Holby City return ahead of Faye Morton comeback
Joey had never heard of thyme

Joey Essex trolled by MasterChef viewers as he doesn't know what THYME is
Sinead will find out some devastating news next week

Coronation Street spoilers: Sinead Tinker's heartbreaking death confirmed as she’s told cancer is terminal
Simon will be reunited with Julia on BGT this weekend

Simon Cowell to reunite with BGT dancer after paying for her £175k surgery in emotional semi final
Tony Hutchinson is still alive

Hollyoaks' Tony Hutchinson is ALIVE – but will Breda McQueen kill him in shock twist?

Trending on Heart

Holly looked stunning on This Morning today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's denim midi skirt and matching shirt

Celebrities

Summer has signed up to a management agency

Paul Hollywood's ex, Summer Monteys-Fullham signs to talent agency in bid for stardom

Celebrities

Nadine and Jason have split up, according to sources

Nadine Coyle has SPLIT from Jason Bell after 11 years together

Celebrities

Mrs Hinch has come under fire for her plastic usage

Mrs Hinch defends herself after being accused of ‘damaging the planet’ with plastic waste and chemicals from cleaning products

Celebrities

Jamie Oliver dropped two stone in only three months

How Jamie Oliver lost two stone in three months as new TV show Meat Free Meals starts

Celebrities

The woman from London was outraged after being seemingly labelled a 'Hippo' by a Barista

Starbucks customer outraged after Barista writes 'Hippo' on her Cookies and Cream Frappuccino

Lifestyle