TV channel dedicated to 24/7 Christmas films is here to get you in the festive mood

3 September 2019, 13:59

If you love a good festive film, this channel is the one for you
If you love a good festive film, this channel is the one for you. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Festive film lovers will be overjoyed with the new channel that'll be on our screens next week.

A new TV channel will satisfy your every Crimbo film need - and you can tune in in a matter of days.

Christmas is really coming early this year and whether you love it or hate it, the option is there if you wish to watch some of your festive favourites in the middle of September.

READ MORE: Lush has just announced its new beauty advent calendar for Christmas

Can't decide what film to watch? Sony Movies Christmas will sort that problem out for you
Can't decide what film to watch? Sony Movies Christmas will sort that problem out for you. Picture: Getty

The Sony Movies Christmas channel will air all of the UK's top Xmas films as well as brand new premieres from September 10th onwards.

The channel was previously known as True Christmas, and will serve the same purpose, showing back to back films, 24 hours a day until the end of January.

Any spare moment you find, there will be a festive film ready to entertain you, which will be perfect for having on around the house when the weather starts cooling down and Christmas gets closer.

We're still a while away from the big day, with just under four months to go until Santa pops down our chimneys, but some like to get into the Christmas spirit early.

All of the classics, such as Elf, Home Alone, The Grinch and more will undoubtedly be played frequently on the channel due to their popularity, but you'll also get to enjoy some never-seen-before content!

Sony Movies Christmas will also air special themed weekends for viewers to enjoy.

The back-to-back Christmas films will surely warm even the coldest of hearts
The back-to-back Christmas films will surely warm even the coldest of hearts. Picture: Getty

These include 'Bah Humbug', Christmas Animals, Santa Sunday and Christmas Comedy nights.

Whether you decide to tune in straight away on September 10th or will wait until December before settling down for a movie night

The Sony Movies channel is available to watch 24/7 on Freeview 50, Sky 319, Virgin 424 and Freesat 303.

