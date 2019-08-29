Lush has just launched it's first ever advent calendar for Christmas 2019 and we are obsessed

The brand new calendar is Lush's first ever. Picture: Lush

This is the first time Lush has ever made an advent calendar and they are SUPER limited edition.

Beauty fans will be overjoyed to hear that high street beauty favourite, Lush, has just dropped its newest exciting addition.

The cruelty-free brand, that specialises in creating fresh cosmetics has done a first and released a massive Christmas bundle deal in the shape of a beauty advent calendar - and it's available TODAY on the Lush website.

READ MORE: Miracle £9 lotion from Lush is sendng insomniacs to sleep in seconds

The calendar is made from recycled materials and is reusable. Picture: Lush

The cosmetic trend has become huge over the past few years, with most large beauty brands jumping on the bandwagon and offering an alternative to your usual chocolate calendar.

Lush's brand new launch is available from August 29, but those who want to snap up the gorgeous reusable chest, made to of recycled materials, need to be quick as only 500 are available.

It's definitely a treat that requires a bit of saving, as it'll set you back £195 - but it includes SO many products.

There's a whopping 24 full sized products in the limited edition calendar, and five of them are retro products that you won't be able to get your hands on any other way.

All of the calendars are numbered from 1-500 so every customer will know exactly which one they snapped up, and they were all handmade in the UK.

Lush creative director Suzie Hackney said: "We always wanted to produce packaging that is beautiful and long lasting.

"When we approached designing an advent calendar, we knew it had to be something special that would have a life after Christmas too.

"The drawers make this design really functional but you still have the traditional way of opening an advent - hunting for the number and having the excitement of revealing a new product every day."