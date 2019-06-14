'Miracle' £9 lotion from Lush has been sending insomniacs to sleep in minutes

The Sleepy range now stretched far and wide. Picture: Lush

By Mared Parry

The lavender-scented 'Sleepy' body lotion gets you feeling ready for bed and has thousands of die-hard fans.

Lush are known for their incredible naturally-sourced products, and one of them has had people talking.

The Sleepy Body Lotion starts at only £9 and has been helping endless fans of the brand who struggle to sleep for some time.

Rub a bit of Sleepy on before bed and you'll sleep all night. Picture: Lush

It has recently had another surge in popularity as a new wave of insomnia sufferers hail the product as a 'miracle worker' and Lush have not long expanded the range.

Originally available in a generous 95g pot costing £9, there are now two other size options of the lovely purple stuff, a 215g tub for £16, or a gigantic 440g for £24 if you're a die-hard fan.

You can buy the lotion here on the Lush website.

Since the lotion exploded in mainstream popularity last year, Lush have expanded the range and they now have a shower gel, a Sleepy shower bomb, a 'naked' shower gel and also a Sleepy soap.

The latter is unfortunately an exclusive product only available in the Liverpool store, but the naked shower gel is available in all stores - but only in stores -not online, and all of the others are available both in-store and online.

The Sleepy soap is only available in the Liverpool store. Picture: Lush

Hilariously, a 'Not Sleepy' shower bomb has also been introduced which as suggested, does the opposite job of Sleepy and wakes you up - perfect for a morning shower.

Fans of the brand have been leaving rave reviews both on the website and sharing their great experiences of the Sleepy lotion on Twitter.

I used the lush sleepy moisturising lotion on my chest before I went to sleep and I can’t be believe how well I slept, best thing to recommend if you can’t sleep and it’s only £9 — Ems✨ (@emmajaynefrost1) June 12, 2019

TRIED THE SLEEPY LOTION FROM LUSH AND I GOT KNOCKED OUT 12/10 — coco (@cocomizuhara) March 2, 2019

I swear by this product. My flatmates thought my obsession was a little bonkers, but this is my go to insomnia product. If you have a bath try it with a twilight bath bomb.

If not, keep an eye out for twilight shower gel. Theyre all part of the same family of ingredients. — Lauren J. 🔮📚💙 (@ACityofBooks) July 19, 2018

finally tried that sleepy lotion from lush last night n av just woke up 3 hours later than a was meant to n completely slept through 4 alarms this morning x would recommend — kimberley (@kimb_cassidy) December 30, 2018

Just covered myself in Lush Sleepy and sprayed my pillow with sleepy spray like please knock me out😴😴😴 — Becca (@RebeccaMalarkey) June 12, 2019

Sleepy lotion from lush is a game changer. Knocked out every time. 12/10 — Lauz 🌹 (@lauzhannan) June 13, 2019

Some of the testimonials are hilarious, and others even shared their tips on how to use the body lotion, explaining that using the Twilight pillow spray with the body lotion gives them an amazing night's sleep.

If you're thinking about trying the product out, what are you waiting for? It's going straight in my basket.