'Miracle' £9 lotion from Lush has been sending insomniacs to sleep in minutes

14 June 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 14 June 2019, 11:32

The Sleepy range now stretched far and wide
The Sleepy range now stretched far and wide. Picture: Lush
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The lavender-scented 'Sleepy' body lotion gets you feeling ready for bed and has thousands of die-hard fans.

Lush are known for their incredible naturally-sourced products, and one of them has had people talking.

The Sleepy Body Lotion starts at only £9 and has been helping endless fans of the brand who struggle to sleep for some time.

Rub a bit of Sleepy on before bed and you'll sleep all night
Rub a bit of Sleepy on before bed and you'll sleep all night. Picture: Lush

It has recently had another surge in popularity as a new wave of insomnia sufferers hail the product as a 'miracle worker' and Lush have not long expanded the range.

Originally available in a generous 95g pot costing £9, there are now two other size options of the lovely purple stuff, a 215g tub for £16, or a gigantic 440g for £24 if you're a die-hard fan.

You can buy the lotion here on the Lush website.

Since the lotion exploded in mainstream popularity last year, Lush have expanded the range and they now have a shower gel, a Sleepy shower bomb, a 'naked' shower gel and also a Sleepy soap.

The latter is unfortunately an exclusive product only available in the Liverpool store, but the naked shower gel is available in all stores - but only in stores -not online, and all of the others are available both in-store and online.

The Sleepy soap is only available in the Liverpool store
The Sleepy soap is only available in the Liverpool store. Picture: Lush

Hilariously, a 'Not Sleepy' shower bomb has also been introduced which as suggested, does the opposite job of Sleepy and wakes you up - perfect for a morning shower.

Fans of the brand have been leaving rave reviews both on the website and sharing their great experiences of the Sleepy lotion on Twitter.

Some of the testimonials are hilarious, and others even shared their tips on how to use the body lotion, explaining that using the Twilight pillow spray with the body lotion gives them an amazing night's sleep.

If you're thinking about trying the product out, what are you waiting for? It's going straight in my basket.

