Paul Hollywood's ex, Summer Monteys-Fullham signs to talent agency in bid for stardom

4 September 2019, 08:55

Summer has signed up to a management agency
Picture: Instagram

The 24-year-old dreams of Hollywood... but not the Paul kind.

Summer Monteys-Fullham has had a busy few weeks since splitting from Paul Hollywood, so much so that she's had to sort out some management.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 53, was savagely dumped by Summer, 24, in July and they've both been caught in a public spat after Paul has accused his ex of chasing fame.

Summer has been thrown into the limelight since her split with Paul
Picture: Instagram

Not long after denying these claims, which she called "defamatory", it's been revealed by The Sun Online that Summer is now signed to a talent management agency.

The agency, Broad International represent "actors who have been industry-trained by a recognised drama school", but it's unknown whether or not this applies to Summer.

The barmaid was previously in talks with an agency that represents Love Island stars, but has clearly changed her mind since.

Summer's new management has been added into her Instagram bio
Picture: Instagram
Paul had asked Summer to sign a gagging order
Picture: Instagram

A source revealed to The Sun Online: "Summer had always told Paul about her ambitions in the industry, but now that she’s no longer with him she is seeing what opportunities are out there.

“She’s signed with an agency which represents actors hoping to crack the industry and get their first gig.”

Rumours have recently been circulating that Summer might be heading into the I'm a Celebrity jungle, but some sources claim that this is false.

Summer dumped Paul after nearly two years together, as he'd asked her to sign a gagging order to prevent here from talking about their relationship.

The Bake Off star, 53, reportedly told Summer: "Why don’t you f*** off back on that horse you rode in on?"

He is also said to have restricted access to a number of presents her got her during their relationship - including a £100,000 Range Rover SVR plus a £9,000 hot tub.

