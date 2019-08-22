Exclusive

Love Island's Amber Gill speaks out on Amy Hart 'feud' over Loose Women

Amber Gill and Amy Hart were reportedly battling over a coveted Loose Women panelist position

Love Island winner Amber Gill has responded to claims of a 'feud' between her and co-star Amy Hart, following reports that the two had fallen out after Amber 'stole' her spot on Loose Women.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk, Amber rubbished the reports, saying: "No, Amy actually texted us just before I was on wishing us all the luck.

"There's definitely not a feud there, definitely not."





Amy and Amber met on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

She also spoke about the potential of joining Loose Women full time, saying: "You know what? I felt more comfortable on there than what I thought I would as a panelist, so I would love to. I had such a good time and I like being able to say my opinion and have my point of view and have different points of view. So, yeah, it was loads of fun."

This comes after it was reported that Amy and Amber were embroiled in a 'feud' following claims Amber had 'stolen' the Loose Women job from Amy.

A source told the Mirror of Amber: "She is opinionated, outspoken and sassy – all the ingredients to be a perfect Loose Woman. Bosses are excited to see how it goes.

"Her appearance was a real hit and viewers loved her, so it’s well worth giving her a shot at asking the questions.

"If she’s a success, a regular slot on the panel in the future could be on the cards."

Amber and her partner Greg O'Shea were crowned winners of Love Island 2019 when the series concluded last month. Amy opted to leave the villa early after splitting with Curtis Pritchard following the dramatic events of Casa Amor.

