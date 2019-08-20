Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton spark romance speculation as they reunite

Tom Felton and Emma Watson have sparked romance rumours. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Alice Dear

Emma Watson and Tom Felton both starred in the Harry Potter film franchise, and are still close – but are they dating?

Emma Watson, 29, and her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, 31, reunited this week.

Tom, who played Slytherin Draco Malfoy, shared a picture with his childhood co-star in South Africa, helping the actress play the guitar.

Bother dressed in their pyjamas, Tom helped Emma place her fingers on the right cords as the Little Women actress listened intently.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton reunited in South Africa, where he is filming a new movie. Picture: Instagram/Tom Felton

Tom captioned the image simply with: “Quick learner.”

Although Emma played one of Draco’s enemies, Gryffindor Hermione Granger, the pair have remained close friends since their days filming the huge movie franchise.

However, the latest snap of the duo has left fans speculating if there is a romance between them.

One fan commented on the picture: “If they’re dating, my heart explodes.”

Emma and Tom worked together for years as children filming the Harry Potter films. Picture: Getty

Another added: “GET MARRIED ALREADY!”, while one pointed out: “Excuse me why are you both in pyjamas?”

Some fans have even "shipped" the pair, calling them Dramionie – a hybrid of Hermione and Draco.

Of course, Emma and Tom have always said they are just friends, even though the actress has previously admitted to fancying Tom.

Tom and Emma have remained good friends since Harry Potter. Picture: Instagram/Tom Felton

On the Jonathan Ross Show, Emma confessed: “Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton.

“We love a bad guy and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard. And that just did it, really. He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool.”