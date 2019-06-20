When is Greta Gerwig's Little Women film released, who's in the cast with Timothée Chalamet and Emma Watson, and what's the trailer?

20 June 2019, 11:24

Greta Gerwig's new adaptation of Little Women will be released next year
Greta Gerwig's new adaptation of Little Women will be released next year. Picture: Getty

Director Greta Gerwig is working on a film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, Little Women.

There have been several film and TV adaptations of Little Women over the years, but now, Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig is about to bring us her take on the classic 1868 novel.

As well as having an award-winning director at the helm, the new movie has a star-studded cast to give the 1994 film a run for its money.

Here's what we know so far - including plot details, the cast, release date and trailer...

What is Little Women about?

Little Women is a beloved tale that has withstood the test of time.

It follows the lives of March sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy, as they negotiate various hardships after the family loses their wealth and is forced to live in a rural town.

Set in Massachusetts during the American Civil War, the March father - who is also a pastor - is miles away from home, leaving his 'little women' and their mother at home to fend fore themselves.

The girls, all of whom are coming of age, also have to deal with societal expectations, sexism and sibling rivalry.

When will Greta Gerwig's adaptation be released?

The new adaptation of Little Women is set to be released in UK cinemas on 17 January, 2020.

Who's in the Little Women cast?

Saoirse Ronan as Jo March

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan plays Jo March in Little Women
Irish actress Saoirse Ronan plays Jo March in Little Women. Picture: Getty

Emma Watson as Meg March

Emma Watson plays Meg March in Greta Gerwig's new film
Emma Watson plays Meg March in Greta Gerwig's new film. Picture: Getty

Eliza Scanlen as Beth March

Florence Pugh as Amy March

Laura Dern as Marmee March

Laura Dern plays Marmee March
Laura Dern plays Marmee March. Picture: Getty

Meryl Streep as Aunt March

Meryl Streep is playing Aunt March in Little Women
Meryl Streep is playing Aunt March in Little Women. Picture: Getty

Timothée Chalamet as Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence

Timothée Chalamet plays Laurie in Greta Gerwig's version of Little Women
Timothée Chalamet plays Laurie in Greta Gerwig's version of Little Women. Picture: Getty

Who was in the 1994 film?

Winona Ryder played Jo March, Kirsten Dunst played Amy, Trini Alvarado played Meg and Claire Danes played Beth.

Playing Marmee was Thelma and Louise star Susan Sarandon, and Laurie was played by Christian Bale.

What's the trailer?

The official trailer has yet to be released.

