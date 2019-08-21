Kerry Katona defends daughter, 16, after she uses weight loss shakes: 'she looks amazing'

Kerry Katona has defended her daughter against the backlash. Picture: Instagram

Kerry's daughter Lily-Sue McFadden used controversial weight loss shakes to get in shape

Kerry Katona has jumped to the defence of her 16-year-old daughter after she was blasted for promoting weight loss shakes on Instagram.

Lilly-Sue McFadden, 16, shocked her followers when she revealed she'd been using the shakes after 'eating c***' during her GCSEs.

Kerry has defended her daughter against the backlash, writing in her new! magazine that Lilly-Sue is 'feeling great' now.

She added: “As you may have seen on Instagram, my Lilly has lost weight after using Herbalife.

"She's done so well and she looks amazing. I don't know exactly how much she's lost because we don't have scales in the house."

“I know it's controversial, but I think the Herbalife protein shakes are actually good for you.

"Lilly ate so much c**p during her GCSEs and she wanted to feel better, so I told her to try the shakes along with eating healthy meals. She feels great now."

Recently sharing a before and after picture of herself, Lilly-Sue wrote: "so I’ve been on the shakes, raided @fitwithfrankie cupboard , started just doing shakes and whizzy teas for breakfast and felt more energy so started walking everywhere, being more active in general and I can’t believe the difference !!!!!! Herbal life Helped me through my exams with the long mornings and cramming in last minute late night revision!

"Thanks to my mum and Frankie encouraging me to have a healthier breakfast rather than my usual cereal toast or cup of tea with sugar ! This will be perfect going back to college too in September 💪 if you want more Info dm me, my mum or Frankie xx".

Herbalife has in the past caused concern after a number of experts claimed that the supplement could cause health issues - such as liver problems - in consumers.

However, Herbalife have refuted these claims.