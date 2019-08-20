Parents stung with £120 fine for taking son out of school for grandmother’s funeral

20 August 2019, 14:52

These parents have been left shocked by the fine
These parents have been left shocked by the fine. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One family has been left shocked after their council fined them for taking their son out of school to attend his grandmother’s funeral in South Africa.

Carol and David Follows have labelled the fine “unacceptable” after their son Logan, 9, missed eight days at school.

Following his grandmother’s death, Logan’s parents told his school he would need 12 days in total off for the funeral in South Africa.

READ MORE: Channel 4’s ‘Train Your Baby Like a Dog’ SLAMMED over ‘concerning’ parenting techniques

However, the school came back to the parents to inform them that the requested absence would become “unauthorised” after five days.

Logan was off school for eight days for his grandmother's funeral in South Africa
Logan was off school for eight days for his grandmother's funeral in South Africa. Picture: Getty

On 14th August the family were issued with a fine for £120, which could rise to £1000 of they do not pay it.

Talking to StokeonTrentLive, Carol Follows said: “We followed the correct protocol and sent a letter.

“The school said we could have five days of authorised absence, but the rest would be unauthorised. ‘

“It was obviously going to take us longer than five days to sort out the estate.”

On 14th August the family were issued with a fine for £120, which could rise to £1000 of they do not pay it
On 14th August the family were issued with a fine for £120, which could rise to £1000 of they do not pay it. Picture: Getty

She continued: “Logan has never exceeded absence levels and is above average on his school reports, so I don’t understand why we are being penalised for my mum dying.”

“It’s just not acceptable. If I had just gone on holiday then I would have paid the fine, but I was taking my son to bury his grandmother – I couldn’t just leave him at home.”

She finished with: “It just doesn’t leave a good taste in my mouth.’

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Josie Gibson was open Loose Women speaking about being a single mum

Emotional Josie Gibson opens up on struggles of being a single mum

TV & Movies

The Channel 4 programme has caused controversy

Channel 4’s ‘Train Your Baby Like a Dog’ SLAMMED over ‘concerning’ parenting techniques
Stefani Chaglar likes to dress up in her mum's creations

Five-year-old goes viral after recreating celebrity looks using loo roll and bin bags
One person has argued iPads should be put away at restaurants

Woman sparks fierce parenting row after she slams friend for letting kids use iPads over dinner
Could VR help with labour pain? (stock images)

Women in labour offered VR headsets to 'ease the pain of childbirth'

Trending on Heart

Here's how to get to sleep on a long haul flight

Cabin crew reveal the unexpected tip which will help you get to sleep on a long haul flight
Killing Eve will be back for a third series

Killing Eve season 3 begins production - after Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are spotted filming in London

TV & Movies

Sandi Toksvig Great British Bake Off

Who is Sandi Toksvig, how tall is the Bake Off host and who's the QI presenter's wife?

TV & Movies

Here's how to get rid of the spider influx in your home

Aldi's £8 spider catcher will help you battle influx of huge spiders... without hurting them
Here's everything you need to know about Noel Fielding

How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?

TV & Movies

Joe Sugg is launching his acting career

Strictly star Joe Sugg lands West End role in hit musical Waitress

Celebrities