Paul Hollywood’s ex Summer Monteys-Fullam sparks rumours she’s joining I’m A Celebrity line up

20 August 2019, 11:59

Paul Hollywood's ex girlfriend could be going on I'm A Celeb
Paul Hollywood's ex girlfriend could be going on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images/ITV

Summer Monteys-Fullam is setting her sights on reality TV after her split from Paul Hollywood.

The Great British Bake Off is finally kicking off next week, but judge Paul Hollywood is facing some drama in his private life.

After his girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam broke up with him earlier this month, now she’s sparked rumours she’ll be joining the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! line up.

The 24-year-old started dating GBBO star Paul, 53, last year, but reportedly dumped him when he asked her to sign a gagging order to prevent her from talking about their relationship.

But clearly moving on from the drama, barmaid Summer has since started liking a string of comments on her Instagram page about ITV reality show I’m A Celeb.

Read More: Paul Hollywood's son 'hasn't spoken to him in two years', says ex-wife Alexandra

One read: “Hope rumours are true and this beautiful lady is on I’m a celebrity this year. You’ve got my support and vote.”

This comes after it was reported that Summer is preparing to sue Paul for making ‘defamatory claims’ that she had been selling stories on their split.

Read More: When does Great British Bake Off 2019 start, is Paul Hollywood judging and who's in the line-up?

Now, Summer is apparently turning her attention to reality TV, with sources claiming bosses are keen to sign her up.

An insider told the Daily Mail: “Obviously I’m A Celebrity would be her top prize.

“The six-figure sum and the exposure is the biggest you’d get anywhere but she also wants to work on her own ideas.”

They added: “She’s a bright girl and she has some thoughts on her own shows – it’s very much a case of watch this space.”

The Great British Bake Off judge and barmaid Summer had been dating two years following Paul’s split from his ex-wife Alexandra, but it was revealed they split in July.

Paul has since addressed speculation surrounding their relationship in a shock Instagram rant where he accused Summer of ‘courting the paps’ and ‘playing games’.

Alongside a selfie, he wrote: “Take what’s read with a pinch of salt and read between the lines.

“I know the public can’t be duped into believing what’s out there from a person making money selling stories!

“And continuously courting the paps…There’s always two sides to a story you’ve only heard one.. But alas I don’t play those games… thanks again.”

