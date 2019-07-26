Love Island application 2020: Here's how to apply for the summer and winter versions

There will be TWO series' of Love Island next year - here's how to apply. Picture: ITV

How to apply for next year's Love Island: applications for the winter version of next year's show should be open soon

As much as we're very much in denial, Love Island 2019 comes to an end next Monday (29 July).

If you fancy yourself as a contestant next year we have good news - as applications for the following year's show tend to open soon after the final has concluded.

Read more: Love Island viewers SQUIRM as Curtis rejects Maura's advances

And, in even better news, there's going to be two seasons of Love Island next year - with one expected some time in January - so you could be heading to the villa even sooner.

How do I apply for Love Island 2020? Are applications open?

Applications haven't officially opened, but people are usually encouraged to apply soon after the show finishes.

How do I apply for Winter Love Island 2020?

ITV recently announced that there will be TWO series' of Love Island next year - with the first, set in South Africa, expected to kick off in January - and applications will likely open on the 29th.

Read more: Love Island viewers accuse show of faking Amber and Greg’s boat date with 'green screen'

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions at ITV, said: "Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule.

Caroline Flack has been tipped to host next year's winter Love Island. Picture: ITV

"Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences.

"In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."

Angela Jain, Managing Director ITV Studios Entertainment, added: "We love making Love Island for ITV2.

Read more: Love Island's Anna brands ex Jordan's behaviour 'the WORST in show's history'

"The show's success is testament to the magnificent production team that decamp to Mallorca every year to deliver the award-winning show with its trademark warmth, wit and wide-ranging appeal.

"And now 2020 is going to have even more love than before."

What makes a successful Love Island application?

On her successful application Laura Anderson from last year's series told Radio Times: "I just used my best assets, I had to really think about what makes me different because I knew they must want individuals.

"My job was interesting, and also that I’m Scottish but lived in Dubai. So I just used that in my video initially.

"Although I had a good life in Dubai, I felt I wasn’t moving forward and I knew it wasn’t forever. I’m so glad I took the leap of faith and just applied for the show, it’s definitely paid off."