Love Island viewers accuse show of faking Amber and Greg’s boat date with 'green screen'

26 July 2019, 10:52

Love Island viewers think Amber and Greg's date was filmed on a green screen
Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s Amber and Greg enjoyed a romantic date on last night’s show, but viewers spotted something odd about it.

Love Island is coming to an end, and with the final approaching, the remaining couples were sent out on their last dates.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins enjoyed a dance and champagne, Ovie and India a fire breathing performance, while Amber and Greg got to set sail on the ocean.

On the date, the couple enjoyed a glass of bubbles as they enjoyed the beautiful Mallorca views.

However, some viewers were quick to question if the location was real, accusing the show of using a green screen for the date.

READ MORE: Love Island's Sherif victims of twisted death hoax

Amber and Greg opened up to each other during their romantic date
Picture: ITV
Some viewers were quick to question if the location was real, accusing the show of using a green screen for the date
Picture: ITV

One sceptical viewer wrote: “That boat was definitely green screen so fake,” while another added: “Wtf, I swear that's a green screen and they not on that boat, looks fake…”

Last year, the show was accused of doing the same when Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson enjoyed their final date.

However, we have been told by a Love Island spokesperson that the date was very, very real.

They told Heart.co.uk: “The show is made in Mallorca and subsequently there are no shortage of beautiful locations in which to film our dates.

We have been told by a Love Island spokesperson that the date was very, very real
Picture: ITV

“Any suggestion that this date was filmed against a green screen, or faked, is absurd. It was a real location, and a real boat.”

That's that settled then.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9PM.

