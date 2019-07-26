Love Island’s Sherif Lanre becomes victim of twisted death hoax as troll claims he has died

Love Island’s Sherif Lanre becomes victim of twisted death hoax. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Love Island star Sherif was inundated with messages after an online troll claimed he had died.

Love Island’s Sherif Lanre became a victim of an online death hoax last night after an online troll claimed he had died in a fire.

In a picture obtained by The Sun, the unnamed person posted a picture of the reality TV star on their Instagram with the caption: “RIP my boy Sherif.

“My man has died in a house fire after he left the hot water tap on and spent the last hours of his life suffering horribly.

“Hope his family are ok after this shocking news, RIP in peace my bro.

Fans flooded Sherif's Instagram with comments of respect after the death hoax. Picture: Instagram/Sherif Lanre

A spokesperson for Sherif has denied the twisted claims. Picture: ITV

“If we can pay our upmost respects by going onto his account and commenting how sad we are.”

They ended the twisted post with: “(everyone make sure to follow, like and tag your friends for a gift card giveaway) #loveisland #dead #freeclout."

Sherif’s latest Instagram post has been filled with messages of respect and sadness following the false claims.

One person wrote on his social media: “RIP - gone but never forgotten.”

The troll claimed Sherif had passed away in a fire. Picture: Instagram/Sherif Lanre

A spokesperson for Sherif has since confirmed the post was a sick hoax.

Fans have been left disgusted by the claims.

One fan commented on Sherif’s Instagram: “Y’all should stop man is alive and well this is just a sick joke.”