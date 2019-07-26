Love Island’s Sherif Lanre becomes victim of twisted death hoax as troll claims he has died

26 July 2019, 07:59

Love Island’s Sherif Lanre becomes victim of twisted death hoax
Love Island’s Sherif Lanre becomes victim of twisted death hoax. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island star Sherif was inundated with messages after an online troll claimed he had died.

Love Island’s Sherif Lanre became a victim of an online death hoax last night after an online troll claimed he had died in a fire.

In a picture obtained by The Sun, the unnamed person posted a picture of the reality TV star on their Instagram with the caption: “RIP my boy Sherif.

“My man has died in a house fire after he left the hot water tap on and spent the last hours of his life suffering horribly.

“Hope his family are ok after this shocking news, RIP in peace my bro.

Fans flooded Sherif's Instagram with comments of respect after the death hoax
Fans flooded Sherif's Instagram with comments of respect after the death hoax. Picture: Instagram/Sherif Lanre
A spokesperson for Sherif has denied the twisted claims
A spokesperson for Sherif has denied the twisted claims. Picture: ITV

“If we can pay our upmost respects by going onto his account and commenting how sad we are.”

They ended the twisted post with: “(everyone make sure to follow, like and tag your friends for a gift card giveaway) #loveisland #dead #freeclout."

Sherif’s latest Instagram post has been filled with messages of respect and sadness following the false claims.

One person wrote on his social media: “RIP - gone but never forgotten.”

The troll claimed Sherif had passed away in a fire
The troll claimed Sherif had passed away in a fire. Picture: Instagram/Sherif Lanre

A spokesperson for Sherif has since confirmed the post was a sick hoax.

Fans have been left disgusted by the claims.

One fan commented on Sherif’s Instagram: “Y’all should stop man is alive and well this is just a sick joke.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island viewers think Amber and Greg's date was filmed on a green screen

Love Island viewers accuse show of faking Amber and Greg’s boat date with 'green screen'
The 60-year-old presenter has reportedly been signed for this year's series of Strictly.

Strictly Come Dancing makes 'top singing' as Anneka Rice rumoured to star in next series
Greg O'Shea

Who's Greg O'Shea? Irish Love Island finalist from Limerick and professional rugby player
The stunner has a great sense of style too

Who is Love Island's India Reynolds? Page 3 girl coupled up with Ovie Soko
Love Island viewers are wondering how much Ovie makes as a basketball player

What is Ovie's net worth and how much does the Love Island star earn as a basketball player?

Trending on Heart

Ovie Soko is joining Love Island in the Casa Amor twist

Who is Love Island's Ovie Soko? Meet the pro basketball player coupled up with India Reynolds

News

Tamar Hassan is flying into the villa 'via private jet' to surprise his beloved daughter Belle.

Tamar Hassan will SURPRISE daughter Belle and GRILL Anton as he jets off to Love Island villa
Beautiful Belle will be heading into the villa

Who is Belle Hassan? Meet the new Love Island girl whose dad is a Game of Thrones actor
Anton Danyluk is entering the Love Island villa... will he break a few hearts?

Who is Anton Danyluk? Scottish Love Island contestant and gym owner
Curtis rejected Maura's advances in tonight's episode

Love Island viewers SQUIRM as Curtis rejects Maura's advances