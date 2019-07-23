Where is Greg O'Shea, why isn't he on Love Island tonight and when will he be back?

Greg was taken from the villa yesterday. Picture: ITV

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea flew back to Dublin in scenes not aired on the show.

There’s been plenty of drama in the Love Island villa this week, after Anna Vakili found out her boyfriend Jordan Hames was making moves on India Reynolds.

But among the arguing, there’s one person who’s notably missing from tonight’s instalment, as Greg O’Shea left the house.

So, why was he not on the show and when will he be back?

Why is Greg missing from the villa?

Sadly, Greg secretly left the villa to return home to Ireland and attend his late grandmother’s funeral.

The 24-year-old left his fellow Islanders and partner Amber Gill to fly back to Dublin from Mallorca on Monday.

His dad Niall O’Shea thanked bosses for allowing the Islander to join them to grieve, as he revealed: “Greg is a very good family man and his mother wanted to make sure he was there because himself and his Nan got on well.”

A Love Island spokesperson confirmed to us: “Owing to a bereavement, at the wishes of his family, Greg was away from the villa for a day to attend a funeral.

“Everyone at Love Island extends their sympathies to Greg and his family and we have since welcomed him back to the villa.”

Greg’s family revealed that his nan Monica Ho “passed away peacefully on 19th July 2019, in the care of Talbot Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.”

When will he be back in the villa?

Greg has since returned to the villa and flew straight back to Mallorca last night, so should appear on tomorrow’s episode (Wednesday 24 July) of the show.

Greg will be back on tomorrow's show. Picture: ITV

What else is happening on Love Island?

Greg is currently coupled up with 21-year-old Amber after she chose him over her ex Michael Griffiths during Sunday's dramatic re-coupling.

Elsewhere in the villa, Anna lets rip on boyfriend Jordan tonight after he admitted he wanted to get to know newbie India on a romantic level.

After hearing the news from best friend Maura Higgins, Anna storms over to Jordan and demands he tells her the truth.