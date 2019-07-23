What is Ovie's net worth and how much does the Love Island star earn as a basketball player?

Love Island viewers are wondering how much Ovie makes as a basketball player. Picture: Getty / ITV2

By Emma Clarke

The Love Island star opened up about how he's been "used" for his money in the past - leaving viewers wondering just how much he makes as a basketball player.

After Love Island's brutal headline challenge, contestant Ovie Soko was left questioning India Reynolds' intentions.

Doubt crept in after one news site reported: "Love Island fans accuse India of only liking Ovie to win the £50k."

Ovie then spoke to his fellow Islanders about the situation, revealing that in the past he'd been "used" for his money.

He said: "As an athlete, people use you...a lot."

Pal Amber then reassured him, saying: “From my point of view, she [India] seems like a nice girl. I don’t get that vibe from her.”

India also feared the headline had caused a rift between the two, revealing to Belle and Harley on the day beds: “I’m more upset for Ovie. I don’t want him to think that about me or for him to have any doubt in his mind about me. I like him.”

Since the 6" 7 hunk spoke about his "money", viewers have been speculating about his salary as a basketball player.

What is Ovie's net worth?

While the Love Island star's exact salary is unknown, it's been reported that the basketball player is earning something in the region of £100,000 to £200,000 per year.

Those who play within the NBA can earn millions a year, but those in the lower leagues tend to earn around £39,000.

Of course, Ovie would have earned money from brand endorsements, too.

Ovie was left questioning India's intentions after the brutal headline challenge. Picture: ITV2

What basketball team does Ovie play for?

While Ovie is originally from London, the Casa Amor hunk moved to Virginia, USA, as a kid, where he started playing basketball.

He attended UAB college, where he played basket over a three-year period. He then joined the NBA in 2014, but was un-drafted.

Later, Soko signed a deal with Boulazac in France, and currently plays for UCAM Murcia in Spain. He plays for team GB, too.

What do Love Island contestants get if they win the ITV2 show?

The winning couple will receive a £50,000 cash prize - but there is a catch!

The pair will be asked to choose one of two envelopes; one has the prize in, the other is empty.

It is then down to the person with the prize envelope to decide whether to split the money with their partner, or walk away with the £50k in its entirety.

Either way, most of the Love Island stars secure themselves various of deals after leaving the Love Island villa.