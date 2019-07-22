Love Island's Ovie starts doubting India's intentions after brutal headline challenge

22 July 2019, 16:07 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 16:14

Love Island's Ovie starts doubting India's intentions after brutal headline challenge. Picture: ITV2
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Ovie Soko questions India Reynolds' intentions after tonight's brutal headline challenge suggests she's only with him to win the £50k prize money.

In tonight's episode of Love Island, the Islanders are exposed to brutal headlines from various UK news outlets.

Similarly to the Twitter challenge a few weeks ago, the 2019 stars have to fill in the gaps and guess which contestants the showbiz stories are about - which, naturally, ruffles a few feathers!

Surprisingly, though, it's everyone's favourite basketball player, Ovie, that reacts to one of the headlines more than most.

The 6"7 chap started to doubt India's feelings for him after Chris and Harley read out the following headline: "Love Island fans accuse [BLANK] of only liking [BLANK] to win the £50k."

Despite the fact Anna incorrectly thinks the headline is referencing Molly-Mae's affections towards boxer boyfriend Tommy, the story was actually about India and Ovie.

While he is usually a cool guy who rolls with the punches, it appears that the challenge leaves him questioning partner India's intentions.

Ovie looks uncomfortable as he sees a headline directed toward him and India
Ovie looks uncomfortable as he sees a headline directed toward him and India. Picture: ITV2

Speaking to Amber later that day, Ovie reveals: "As an athlete, people use you...a lot."

Amber then tries to reassure her pal, saying: “From my point of view, she [India] seems like a nice girl. I don’t get that vibe from her.”

India also fears the headline in the challenge has caused a rift between her and Ovie, as she discusses its impact with Belle and Harley on the day beds: “I’m more upset for Ovie. I don’t want him to think that about me or for him to have any doubt in his mind about me. I like him.”

Molly-Mae Hague is also reeling after the Love Island headline challenge
Molly-Mae Hague is also reeling after the Love Island headline challenge. Picture: ITV2

It's not just Ovie and India who have a negative response to today's challenge, however. Molly-Mae furiously talks to the camera in the Beach Hut, after one headline suggested she's "bored" of Tommy and faking her relationship with him.

She rants: “I’m definitely not bored. If people still think I’m fake at this point, what hope have I got?”

Of course, it was also Molly-Mae who was affected by the tweets from fans a few weeks ago, after it was suggested she was only going with Fury to make more money and get more followers on Instagram.

Chris Taylor also gets himself into hot water after filling in a blank with his and India's names, suggesting they're meant to be together. Eek!

