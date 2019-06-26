Love Island first look: Brutal Twitter challenge leaves Molly Mae devastated

The Love Island Twitter challenge is set to cause drama. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Things are about to get ugly in tonight's episode with another savage challenge.

Love Island is set to cause some serious drama tonight as the infamous Tweet challenge returns for another year.

Titled ‘Online Buzz’, the brutal game asks the Islanders to guess who is being spoken about in a series of Tweets from viewers.

Not only does this give the contestants a glimpse into what the outside world really think about them, but it’s also set to cause some arguments amongst couples.

In a sneak preview for the upcoming episode, one tweet reads: “BLANK and BLANK are meant to be, look at them.”

The next Love Island challenge is brutal. Picture: ITV

Maura Higgins guesses “CURTIS and AMY” which is incorrect, Anna Vakili guesses “AMBER and MICHAEL” which is also incorrect, while Curtis Pritchard then wrongly says “TOMMY and MOLLY”.

The answer actually turns out to be Tommy Fury and Lucie Donlan, which doesn’t exactly go down well with Molly-Mae Hague.

To add salt to the wound, another Tweet then reads: “Nah, Tommy deserves more than Molly-Mae. She doesn’t like him, she likes 50K.”

Upset by the audience reaction, Molly tells the cameras in the Beach Hut: “What am I meant to say? I’m a bit speechless to be honest.”

Discussing the fan message which insinuated she’s only after the cash prize, Molly then went on to tell pal Maura: “I think that was the most savage one. To say someone is in here for money, that’s just rude.”

And it looks like the challenge got surfer Lucie thinking, as she then went on to ask Maura what she thought of the tweet about her and Tommy.

"Is this mad? Because obviously I've had friends as guys and at stages I have ended up dating them at the end," she told Maura.

When her friend then asked: "Would it ever happen?", she confessed: “I don’t know.”

Lucie makes a shock confession about Tommy. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, during the challenge, Anna's romance with Jordan Hames is also targeted, when Anton Danyluk reads out a fan message which says: “I honestly feel like Anna is [blank] for Jordan… It just doesn’t seem natural.”

The group then guess “acting” and “settling,” which doesn’t go down well.

Golden couple Curtis and Amy Hart then look shocked as another islander suggests that they have “no sexual chemistry”.

