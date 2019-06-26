Love Island's Elma claims Danny 'is playing a game' following Yewande dumping drama

Elma has spilled the beans on islander Danny Williams and she reckon he faked it with Yewande. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The former islander spoke to Heart about Danny's decision to couple up with model Arabella and also admitted Amber Gill had a 'resting b***h face'

Elma Pazar was dumped from the Love Island villa last week the same time as Joe Garratt, as the public voted her the least-popular half of hers and Anton Danyluk's couple.

Heart caught up with the 26-year-old a few days after she left the ITV2 show, and she spilled the tea on some of the islanders - especially on Danny Williams.

21-year-old model Danny famously dumped 23-year-old scientist Yewande Biala on Monday night and the whole nation went crazy.

After he'd convinced Yewande she was "safe" and his "head wouldn't be turned" he did a complete 180 and chose Arabella in the recoupling.

We asked lash technician Elma whether or not Danny was faking it or playing a game, and after she initially said "I don't think he was faking it", she thought a bit more about it and backtracked and said "no he was [playing a game]".

She continued: "Something obviously wasn't real" and claimed she was "team Yewande".

Elma popped into the Heart studio for a chat and spoke to us about her time in the Love Island villa. Picture: Heart

We also asked Elma which one of the Islanders surprised her when she entered the villa and if she had any misconceptions.

She told us she definitely got the wrong impression of Amber at first, admitting the Geordie lass has a bit of a "resting b***h face".

Elma continued: "I assumed we weren't gonna gel, but honestly we gelled so quickly.

"I really got on with her and I really miss her, she's got a heart of gold".

After a few manic days in the villa, the Essex gal's life has "pretty much gone back to normal" apart from her huge growth in followers.

She also insisted that she "never wanted the fame" and wouldn't consider doing any other reality TV series.