What is Molly-Mae's job? Here's what the Love Island 2019 star does for a living

26 June 2019, 22:15 | Updated: 26 June 2019, 22:21

What is Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's job?
What is Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's job? Picture: Instagram / Molly-Mae Hague

Love Island's brutal Twitter challenge has people wondering what Molly-Mae's job is.

Love Island lass Molly-Mae Hague may have come in later than the rest, but she's pretty much part of the furniture now.

And while she's cracked on with boxer Tommy Fury, it appears both the public and some of the Islanders are a bit unsure what her intentions are.

During tonight's brutal Twitter challenge, in which contestants had to fill in the blanks and guess what viewers had been saying about them, Molly-Mae was accused of playing a game and only being in it for the money.

New girl Arabella Chi then suggested to a devastated Molly-Mae that it may be because of her job - which left viewers questioning what exactly the blonde beauty does for a living.

We reveal all...

View this post on Instagram

Bali glow✨ Swimsuit @motelrocks

A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on

What is Molly-Mae Hague's job?

Molly-Mae is a social media influencer and YouTuber, who provides her sizeable following outfit inspiration and shopping tips.

Like most influencers these days, Molly-Mae gets paid to endorse certain brands - and has previously worked with fashion labels Rebellious and Pretty Little Thing.

View this post on Instagram

💦💦💦

A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on

Her YouTube account has over 222k subscribers.

Before entering the Love Island villa, Molly-Mae had 159k followers on Instagram, but, naturally, this has increased to over 1million since she's starred in the ITV2 reality TV show.

You can follow her @mollymaehague.

