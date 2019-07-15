Who is Harley Brash and how does the Love Island bombshell know Amber Gill?

Find out everything about Harley Brash. Picture: Instagram/ITV

The latest bombshell Harley Brash has some Love Island connections already.

Another shock Love Island dumping saw Joanna Chimonides say goodbye to the villa as the rest of the Islanders chose to keep her partner Michael Griffiths.

But we barely have time to process the information before another batch of newbies are thrown into the mix.

And Harley Brash is one of THREE contestants ready to find their match and maybe steal someone else's partner.

So, here's everything you need to know about the stunning newbie...

Who is Harley and how old is she?

Harley is an estate agent from Newcastle who is very excited to get stuck into Island life.

The 20-year-old describes herself as “positive and happy”, as well as “caring and loving”.

But the boys of the villa better watch out, as Harley also says she can be very needy when she wants to be and also a “bit of a spoilt brat”.

When asked how she rates herself, Harley says: “I’d say I was a 7 out of 10, above average. I’ve got lovely feet! My lips are my best feature, I get complimented on them all the time.”

While she doesn’t do online dating, Harley isn’t afraid to get what she wants, as she adds: “If I’m in a club and I see someone I fancy, I’ll go up and tell them I fancy them.

“That’s what I’m like. I’m not afraid to make the first move if I see my perfect man, I wouldn’t be shy and I’d go up to them and tell them I like them.”

What's Harley's Instagram handle?

You can find the blonde beauty @harley_brash where she currently has 19.8k followers.

Judging by her social media page, the new Islander loves partying, hanging out with her friends and of course, taking a lot of selfies...

What has Harley said about Love Island?

It looks like the latest lady has high standards when it comes to a date as she’s after “a man, not a boy”.

“I need someone who will take care of me and put me in my place,” she admits.

“My whole life I’ve had everything given to me on a plate so I need someone to give me the chase. If you don’t give me the chase, I will get the ick and I won’t fancy you. And I need a guy who is funny.”

And she certainly hasn’t been shy about who she’s got her eye on in the villa, hinting that she’ll be making beeline for Ovie, Anton and newly single Michael.

When it comes to girlcode, Harley thinks she’ll get along with Maura and Molly-Mae.

She says: “Maura’s banter is right up my street, she is funny and anyone who says they don’t speak to their girlfriends like Maura speaks is a liar!”

How does Harley know Amber Gill?

It turns out she has some reality star connections including this year's fiery Newcastle lass Amber Gill.

The pair have bumped into each other out on the town in Newcastle, but don't know each other too well.

Harley is also best friends with last year’s star Ellie Brown and knows Zara McDermott.

She was even pictured on a date with Adam Collard.

“He’s such a lovely boy,” she says.

“We went for dinner and were pictured and it was suggested we were dating but we’re just friends.”

