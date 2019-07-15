Love Island's Belle Hassan looks unrecognisable in throwback snaps as child star

15 July 2019, 17:08

Belle has attended a fair few premieres with her dad
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The islander has a famous movie star dad and it turns out she's starred in a film herself.

Belle Hassan is having a bit of a tough time in the villa at the moment as her relationship with Anton Danyluk is a bit up in the air.

But her dad, film star Tamer Hassan will always have her back, he even admitted he'd KIDNAP Anton if he ever did her dirty!

She attended a load of red carpet events with her parents and older brother
Belle and her father have always been close and it seems like she almost followed in her father's footsteps and became a film star before deciding on a career as a makeup artist.

The 21-year-old from Bromley starred in a film alongside her dad in The Last Seven, back in 2010.

Back when she was a fresh-faced 12-year-old, the now-blonde stunner had dark brunette hair and wore it back in a bow.

Belle had a small role in The Last Seven alongside her dad, Simon Phillips and Danny Dyer
Nine years have passed since the film, also starring Danny Dyer, was released but it seems that Belle loved attending a premiere or two with her father.

Her mum and older brother also used to attend, and Belle looks completely different.

Belle starred alongside her father and Danny Dyer in a movie back in 2010
Speaking about her dad, Belle said: "He is my link to the famous world.

"He is a very supportive dad, he is like my best friend and is always there for me. He’s told me to be myself but has also warned me ‘I’m watching and I’m going to be seeing every detail’."

