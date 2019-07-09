Who is Chris Taylor? New Love Island guy and business development manager from Leicester

9 July 2019, 11:59 | Updated: 9 July 2019, 12:13

Meet new Love Island guy Chris Taylor
Meet new Love Island guy Chris Taylor. Picture: ITV2

Two new bombshells have entered the Love Island villa - but who is new guy Chris Taylor?

Love Island 2019 is well underway - with this year's final inching closer and closer.

And just when we thought things couldn't get more dramatic, ITV2 bosses have introduced two more bombshell contestants to stir things up.

But who is new guy Chris Taylor? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Chris Taylor and how old is he?

Chris Taylor is a 28-year-old from Leicester.

He describes himself as "the full package", stating he's a "solid 7.2 out of 10".

Personality wise, Chris says he's confident and has good banter - but can be a bit stubborn and fiery from time to time.

Chris also revealed before going into the Love Island villa that his dad used to be engaged to Loose Women's Denise Welch when he was 19.

What's Chris' type and who does he have his eye on in the Love Island villa?

While his celebrity crush is Kelly Brook, Chris has got his eye on Maura.

Speaking of the Irish ring girl, Chris said: "She's an absolute fireball and I've got that same side to me as well. She has loads of banter and seems very easy to get on with. It will be interesting to see if we clash or not."

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island is on every weekday and Sunday nights from 9pm, but you can also catch up with extra gossip on Aftersun which airs Sundays at 10pm after the main show.

If you miss an episode you can catch up on the ITV Hub.

