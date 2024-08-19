When is the Love Is Blind UK reunion? Release date and time revealed

19 August 2024, 15:26

The Love Is Blind UK reunion date and time has been confirmed
The Love Is Blind UK reunion date and time has been confirmed. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

What date and time does the Love Is Blind UK come out?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Is Blind UK cast have kept us on our toes for the past few weeks as we watch the couples navigate their complicated relationships.

From Nicole, Benaiah and Sam's love triangle to the Demi, Ollie, Catherine and Freddie romantic square, Emma and Matt Willis have been trying to help the pairings come to a decision as to whether they want to marry their significant other, or call it quits before saying 'I do'.

While we wait to find out who actually makes it to the end of the experiment together, lots of us have been wanting to know if there will be a reunion episode.

When is the Love Is Blind UK reunion? The Netflix release date and time revealed.

Emma Willis and Matt Willis will be hosting the Love Is Blind UK reunion
Emma Willis and Matt Willis will be hosting the Love Is Blind UK reunion. Picture: Netflix

When is the Love Is Blind UK reunion?

The Love Is Blind UK reunion has been confirmed to be released on Monday the 26th of August.

It is expected that all of the couples and some of the other singletons will be invited back to chat through their time on the show, and how their relationships are currently.

We're expecting lots of fireworks as previous Love Is Blind reunions have been very fiery!

The cast will reunite on Love Is Blind UK
The cast will reunite on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

What time does the Love Is Blind UK reunion come out?

Unlike previous episodes of Love Is Blind UK which have dropped at 8am, the reunion episodes will be available to watch from 9pm on Monday the 26th of August.

This primetime spot means we can catch up with all of the gossip after enjoying the long bank holiday weekend.

