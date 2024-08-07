Love Is Blind UK Freddie Powell: Age, job, where he's from and family life

7 August 2024, 08:25

Love Is Blind welcomes Freddie to the pods in the hope of finding his future wife in 2024
Love Is Blind welcomes Freddie to the pods in the hope of finding his future wife in 2024. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Meet Love Is Blind UK contestant Freddie Powell as he joins Netflix's new dating show. Here's everything you need to know from how old he is to his special bond with his brother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Is Blind UK is finally here and hosts Emma and Matt Willis are hoping to find a strong love match for the contestants of the Netflix series and Freddie Powell is one of the 2024 hopefuls.

Hoping to find a future wife he can travel the world with, Freddie has revealed he can fall in love easy and is hoping to meet a woman who can speak his romantic love language.

So what do we need to know about Love Is Blind hopeful Freddie? From his job, age, Instagram and where he's from, there's plenty to learn about the new reality TV face.

We also take a closer look at his past relationships, his family, which includes his close bond with his big brother Jack and just what he's looking for in a partner.

Love Is Blind Freddie Powell selfie
Freddie Powell has said his looks and romantic streak have been a problem in the past. Picture: Freddie/Powell Instagram

Who is Love Is Blind contestant Freddie Powell?

Age: 32

Job: Funeral director

From: Bolton, England

Looking for his true match, Freddie is a gym lover with a heart of gold and a massive romantic streak. He's looking for someone he can travel with, enjoy candlelit meals with and buy flowers for.

Overall he sounds like the perfect catch but has admitted his looks and over-the-top displays of affection have become a problem in past relationships.

Watch the official trailer for Love Is Blind: UK

Who is Love Is Blind's star Freddie Powell's brother?

Freddie has a strong relationship with his family, especially his big brother Jack who has Down syndrome.

The pair have a strong bond and one he loves to show off over on social media as they enjoy plenty of quality time together. He thanks his brother for helping him to learn how to be empathetic.

Does Love Is Blind Freddie Powell have Instagram?

You can find Freddie sharing plenty of selfies, gym gains and family snaps over on his Instagram page @freddieppowell.

He also used his Instagram page to announce his time on Love Is Blind as he shared his profile picture: "Here goes. So who's watching?".

READ MORE:

