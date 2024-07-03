Is Nicola Coughlan leaving Bridgerton? Everything we know about her rumoured exit

Fans are concerned Nicola Coughlan will depart from Bridgerton after season four. Picture: Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

Fans of Bridgerton have expressed concerns over whether actress Nicola Coughlan will remain on the TV show after season four.

Bridgerton fans have been in a flurry after rumours swirled online that the star of season three, Nicola Coughlan, won’t be returning after season four.

Nicola’s portrayal of Penelope Featherington skyrocketed her fame in 2024 when she starred alongside Luke Newton who played Colin Bridgerton in the popular Netflix show.

The pair’s chemistry was so spot on that fans were convinced the two were secretly dating, but since then other rumours have surrounded the Irish actress and her male co-star on the show Big Mood.

Whilst she already had her face on the map with her role in Derry Girls, Nicola’s name is now a household name and she probably has work coming out of her ears keeping her busy.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton were applauded for their chemistry on set. Picture: Netflix

Is Nicola Coughlan leaving Bridgerton?

Whilst Nicola has confirmed she will be appearing in the upcoming fourth season of Bridgerton which isn’t expected to release until 2026, fans aren’t too sure we’ll be seeing her beautiful face after that.

With eight Julia Quinn novels to work through, the series adaptation of the fourth book just played out as series three and from here fans are expecting either Benedict Bridgerton's (played by Luke Thompson) or Eloise Bridgerton’s (played by Claudia Jessie) story to feature next.

While mentioned a number of times in the upcoming books, Penelope’s storyline does fade into the background and fans have been wondering whether Nicola will do as Regé-Jean Page did after his first season on the show and bow out or as Phoebe Dynevor has done in the most recent season.

Nicola Coughlan's character Penelope Featherington slowly fades into the background . Picture: Netflix

But what of Whistledown? Her alter ego that narrates the entirety of the show?

Well, technically the voice of Lady Whistledown is actually voiced by Dame Julie Andrews, so Nicola wouldn’t necessarily be needed.

Fans' theories have spurred social media users to take to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss her rumoured exit.

One user wrote: "Nicola shouldn't leave Bridgerton. She deserves to be a big part of Eloise's story."

While another added: "Series 3 has been so popular, as the viewing figures show, because people want to Penelope and Colin finally come together @bridgerton would be mad to write them out of series 4! They can’t let Nicola and Luke leave!"

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan have caused a stir on Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

James Leyfield of Casinos.com said: "Penelope is mentioned several times in the fifth book, but her mentions certainly dwindle compared to Julia's debut Bridgerton book, The Duke and I, and second Bridgerton novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, while Penelope also had plenty of coverage in The Viscount Who Loved Me.

"As a result, this could mean Penelope's Bridgerton days might be up in season four. Nicola is 6/4 to have just one more series in the show."