Who are the Bridgerton stars dating in real life? Their partners revealed

The dating life of the Bridgerton siblings has been uncovered. Picture: Instagram/Nicola Coughlan/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who are the Bridgerton real life couples? Here are all of their relationships uncovered.

Bridgerton season three is finally here and while the chemistry is palpable on screen, loads of us have been wanting to know who the cast are dating in real life.

With rumours Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan could be in a relationship, as well as speculation that Luke Thompson may be dating his Bridgeton co-star Harriet Cains, we've taken a deep dive into the actors private lives and uncovered who they are actually in a relationship with.

Fans have been wondering who the Bridgerton cast are dating. Picture: Netflix

Who is Jonathan Bailey's partner?

The eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony, is played by actor Jonathan Bailey, 36, who stole the show during season two of the Neftlix series.

After gaining a legion of fans for his romantic performance, many viewers have been wondering what Jonathan's love life looks like.

While he keeps his personal relationships private, the actor has confirmed he does have a partner, however he has not revealed his name.

Speaking about his beau to the Evening Standard, Jonathan described them as being a "lovely man", while going on to state: "It’s not secret, but it’s private."

He added: "Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don’t know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs."

Jonathan Bailey is in a relationship. Picture: Getty

Who is Luke Thompson dating?

Benedict Bridgerton aka Luke Thompson, 35, is rumoured to be the focus of Bridgerton season four, however for the time being fans are much more interested in his life off-screen rather than on-screen.

Earlier this year Luke was pictured looking very cosy with Bridgerton co-star Harriet Cains, 30, however neither of the stars have commented on their relationship.

For now it looks like Lady Whistledown may be spreading gossip surrounding their partnership...

Luke Thompson and Harriet Cains at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party 2024. Picture: Getty

Who is Luke Newton's girlfriend?

Despite fan hopes that Luke, 31, and Nicola, 37, were in a relationship, unfortunately the pair are just besties and have their own partners.

Luke was recently pictured holding hands with his rumoured girlfriend, 23-year-old Antonia Roumelioti. This follows weeks of speculation that the pair were dating, however neither Luke nor Antonia have commented on their partnership.

The Colin Bridgerton actor was previously in a relationship with Jade Davies, sister of Love Island winner Amber Davies, from 2019-2023.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan share a close bond. Picture: Getty

Who is Phoebe Dynevor's fiancé?

Despite not appearing in season three as Daphne Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor, 29, was recently in the public eye after getting engaged to 28-year-old Cameron Fuller.

Son of Hollywood producer Brad Fuller, the showbiz pair have been in a relationship since 2023. Cameron popped the question to Phoebe earlier this year, with the couple confirming their engagement with a sweet Instagram picture.

Prior to dating Cameron, Phoebe had previously been in a high-profile relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Phoebe Dynevor is engaged to Cameron Fuller. Picture: Getty

Who is Claudia Jessie's boyfriend Cole Edwards?

Bridgerton actress Claudia, 34, recently confirmed she was in a relationship with casting director Cole Edwards.

Speaking to the Guardian about getting her role as Eloise Bridgerton, Claudia revealed: "I got a job and a fella on the same day."

Speaking to Glamour about her partner, the 34-year-old disclosed that her casting process for the Netflix show was the "best", claiming: "That's a lot to do with [casting associate] Cole Edwards, who I had auditioned with. It was so much fun, and I felt really comfortable. And then that was it."

Claudia Jessie keeps her relationship with Cole Edwards private. Picture: Getty

Who is Hannah Dodd's partner?

Newbie Hannah Dodd, 29, stole the show as Francesca Bridgerton this season, with many fans wondering who she is dating in real life.

Whilst it appears that Hannah is single, the 29-year-old has previously been linked to singer Sam Fender, 30, after the superstar embarked on a spree of liking her Instagram photos.

Neither Hannah nor Sam have confirmed the rumours of their relationship, so it seems like this Bridgerton sibling is still on the hunt for love.

Hannah Dodd is reportedly single. Picture: Getty

The youngest Bridgerton siblings– Gregory (played by Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (played by Florence Hunt)– are only 17-years-old and it isn't believed that either are in relationships.