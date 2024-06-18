Who are the Bridgerton stars dating in real life? Their partners revealed

18 June 2024, 14:18

The dating life of the Bridgerton siblings has been uncovered
The dating life of the Bridgerton siblings has been uncovered. Picture: Instagram/Nicola Coughlan/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who are the Bridgerton real life couples? Here are all of their relationships uncovered.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton season three is finally here and while the chemistry is palpable on screen, loads of us have been wanting to know who the cast are dating in real life.

With rumours Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan could be in a relationship, as well as speculation that Luke Thompson may be dating his Bridgeton co-star Harriet Cains, we've taken a deep dive into the actors private lives and uncovered who they are actually in a relationship with.

While the Bridgerton siblings always seem to be lucky in love, can the same be said for the cast who play them?

Who are the Bridgerton siblings dating in real life? Here are all their relationships revealed.

Fans have been wondering who the Bridgerton cast are dating
Fans have been wondering who the Bridgerton cast are dating. Picture: Netflix

Who is Jonathan Bailey's partner?

The eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony, is played by actor Jonathan Bailey, 36, who stole the show during season two of the Neftlix series.

After gaining a legion of fans for his romantic performance, many viewers have been wondering what Jonathan's love life looks like.

While he keeps his personal relationships private, the actor has confirmed he does have a partner, however he has not revealed his name.

Speaking about his beau to the Evening Standard, Jonathan described them as being a "lovely man", while going on to state: "It’s not secret, but it’s private."

He added: "Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don’t know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs."

Jonathan Bailey is in a relationship
Jonathan Bailey is in a relationship. Picture: Getty

Who is Luke Thompson dating?

Benedict Bridgerton aka Luke Thompson, 35, is rumoured to be the focus of Bridgerton season four, however for the time being fans are much more interested in his life off-screen rather than on-screen.

Earlier this year Luke was pictured looking very cosy with Bridgerton co-star Harriet Cains, 30, however neither of the stars have commented on their relationship.

For now it looks like Lady Whistledown may be spreading gossip surrounding their partnership...

Luke Thompson and Harriet Cains at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party 2024
Luke Thompson and Harriet Cains at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party 2024. Picture: Getty

Who is Luke Newton's girlfriend?

Despite fan hopes that Luke, 31, and Nicola, 37, were in a relationship, unfortunately the pair are just besties and have their own partners.

Luke was recently pictured holding hands with his rumoured girlfriend, 23-year-old Antonia Roumelioti. This follows weeks of speculation that the pair were dating, however neither Luke nor Antonia have commented on their partnership.

The Colin Bridgerton actor was previously in a relationship with Jade Davies, sister of Love Island winner Amber Davies, from 2019-2023.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan share a close bond
Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan share a close bond. Picture: Getty

Who is Phoebe Dynevor's fiancé?

Despite not appearing in season three as Daphne Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor, 29, was recently in the public eye after getting engaged to 28-year-old Cameron Fuller.

Son of Hollywood producer Brad Fuller, the showbiz pair have been in a relationship since 2023. Cameron popped the question to Phoebe earlier this year, with the couple confirming their engagement with a sweet Instagram picture.

Prior to dating Cameron, Phoebe had previously been in a high-profile relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Phoebe Dynevor is engaged to Cameron Fuller
Phoebe Dynevor is engaged to Cameron Fuller. Picture: Getty

Who is Claudia Jessie's boyfriend Cole Edwards?

Bridgerton actress Claudia, 34, recently confirmed she was in a relationship with casting director Cole Edwards.

Speaking to the Guardian about getting her role as Eloise Bridgerton, Claudia revealed: "I got a job and a fella on the same day."

Speaking to Glamour about her partner, the 34-year-old disclosed that her casting process for the Netflix show was the "best", claiming: "That's a lot to do with [casting associate] Cole Edwards, who I had auditioned with. It was so much fun, and I felt really comfortable. And then that was it."

Claudia Jessie keeps her relationship with Cole Edwards private
Claudia Jessie keeps her relationship with Cole Edwards private. Picture: Getty

Who is Hannah Dodd's partner?

Newbie Hannah Dodd, 29, stole the show as Francesca Bridgerton this season, with many fans wondering who she is dating in real life.

Whilst it appears that Hannah is single, the 29-year-old has previously been linked to singer Sam Fender, 30, after the superstar embarked on a spree of liking her Instagram photos.

Neither Hannah nor Sam have confirmed the rumours of their relationship, so it seems like this Bridgerton sibling is still on the hunt for love.

Hannah Dodd is reportedly single
Hannah Dodd is reportedly single. Picture: Getty

The youngest Bridgerton siblings– Gregory (played by Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (played by Florence Hunt)– are only 17-years-old and it isn't believed that either are in relationships.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Love Island 2024 has delivered some epic bombshells into the villa so far this year

Who is the new Love Island 2024 bombshell?

MAFS Australia's Timothy and Lucinda no longer follow each other on social media

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy unfollow each other amid shock feud

Married at First Sight

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have addressed the off-screen romance rumours

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton dating in real life?

Eloise Bridgerton is in no rush to find her perfect match in the Nerflix series

Who does Eloise Bridgerton marry in the Netflix series?

Hyacinth Bridgerton will be the seventh love story in the series

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry? The youngest sibling's husband according to the books

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? The unlucky Islander revealed

Bridgerton season 4 is all fans can talk about following Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, trailer, spoilers and storylines

The Bridgerton family consists of eight children and one grandchild

The Bridgerton family tree including siblings, husbands and wives and children

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has become a fan favourite on the show

Nicola Coughlan life away from Bridgerton including age, height and TV career

Luke Thompson stars in Netflix's Bridgerton

Who plays Benedict Bridgerton? Inside actor Luke Thompson's life

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

Love Island fans have called for two contestants to be 'axed'

Love Island fans urge producers to 'axe' two islanders after their 'disgusting' behaviour

Benedict Bridgerton is yet to find a wife on the Netflix show

Who does Benedict Bridgerton marry? Everything we know about his future wife

Trending on Heart

July weather forecasters have high hopes for a scorching heatwave

July UK weather forecast revealed as Brits hope for a hot summer

Weather

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 begin
Celine Dion looks into the camera and also sings

Celine Dion health latest: What's wrong and how is she doing now?

Celebrities

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Who was Celine Dion's husband René Angélil? A look back a their marriage

Pride month is celebrated in June

Pride Month: Resources for mental health and self-care

Lifestyle

Gordon Ramsay is sporting a nasty bruise following a traumatic bike accident

Gordon Ramsay reveals he's 'lucky to be here' after horrific cycling accident left him in hospital
Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival London timings: When does the show start and finish?

Ruth Jones and James Cordon wrote Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones opens up about writing Christmas special with James Corden
Gavin and Stacey is coming back for a final episode this Christmas

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones 'leaks' shock death spoilers for Christmas episode

'I went viral for wearing a dress to prom - this is what I've learnt about being my authentic self'

'I went viral for wearing a dress to prom - this is what I've learnt about being my authentic self'

Lifestyle

June 2024 weather has been wet and windy so far

Why has it been so cold in June in 2024?

Weather

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Sally Hawkins will not be in Paddington in Peru

Why is Sally Hawkins not in Paddington 3? The real reason for her exit revealed

Charlotte's ex-wife has spoken out for the first time

The Traitors star Charlotte's ex-wife breaks silence on Conor Maynard baby shock

Pink Summer Carnival merchandise

Pink Summer Carnival merchandise revealed

Pink has accumulated a cast wealth over the years

What is Pink's net worth? Her incredible earnings revealed

Celebrities