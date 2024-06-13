Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry? The youngest sibling's husband according to the books

13 June 2024, 10:15

Hyacinth Bridgerton will be the seventh love story in the series
Hyacinth Bridgerton will be the seventh love story in the series. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Who becomes Hyacinth Bridgerton's husband? Here's everything you need to know about her love story according to Julia Quinn's book series.

Bridgerton season 3 is back for part two and while it's all about Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's relationship - fans are already looking ahead to Hyacinth and her marriage.

With eight siblings in total in the Netflix and book series, that leaves room for as many seasons, with baby sister Hyacinth being the penultimate love story ahead of her brother Gregory. But who does she marry?

The focus of book 'It's In His Kiss', Hyacinth, played by actress Florence Hunt, will fall in love with a dear family friend after several failed engagement proposals.

So who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry in the books? And what's the story of her husband? Here's everything you need to know but warning, there are spoilers ahead!,

Hyacinth Bridgerton meets her husband before Gregory's love story in the book series
Hyacinth Bridgerton meets her husband before Gregory's love story in the book series. Picture: Netflix

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry?

In her book, Hyacinth spends four years on the marriage scene looking for her potential suitor until she finally strikes up a connection with Lady Danbury's grandson Gareth St. Clair.

Prior to their match, the youngest sibling has a number of failed proposals from society with no one really catching her eye.

Always with an idea, Lady Danbury suggests her grandson Gareth, and although she's not convinced he's The One, they do begin to form an unbreakable bond which starts with a jewellery heist. They join forces on a mission which leads to her realisation that he could actually be a great husband.

Their relationship forms over time and eventually Gareth seeks Anthony Bridgerton, the lead of the family, and asks for permission to marry Hyacinth. Which leads to yeses all round.

Of course, this is a Bridgerton love story and not quite that straight forward as Gareth's father proves trouble for their relationship due to the way he treats his son.

However, love is the ultimate winner in the end as Hyacinth and Gareth marry, as well as go on to have two children George and Isabella.

Lady Danbury comes to the rescue as always for Hyacinth Bridgerton
Lady Danbury comes to the rescue as always for Hyacinth Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Will Hyacinth Bridgerton get a season on Netflix?

Thankfully, both the author Julia Quinn and producer Shondaland have committed to bringing all eight siblings their story on the TV screen.

Back in 2020, in an interview with Collider, creator and former showrunner Chris Van Dusen revealed he had plans for all eight seasons.

"I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon," he said.

"But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure."

Who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton?

Hyacinth is played by 17-year-old actress Florence currently in the Netflix series and it's believed she will remain the face of that character until her season, which should be number seven.

By the time Florence's love story comes to the TV, she will be roughly in her mid twenties.

Florence's TV career has been small so far, only being 17, but she's had roles in Queen at Sea and Cursed.

