The Bridgerton family tree including siblings, husbands and wives and children

13 June 2024, 08:10

The Bridgerton family consists of eight children and one grandchild
The Bridgerton family consists of eight children and one grandchild.

By Zoe Adams

Who is the eldest and youngest Bridgerton sibling? Who gets married to who? And are there any Bridgerton grandchildren? Here's a full family round up.

By Zoe Adams

Bridgerton is a record-breaking series on Netflix that follows the Bridgerton family and their romantic relationships bringing us new wives, husbands and even children.

Being an adaption of a book series, fans of the story are pretty familiar with all eight siblings and who they end up marrying but for many, the Bridgerton family tree can get a little complicated.

From oldest child Anthony Bridgerton through to oldest sister Daphne, all the way down to the youngest, Hyacinth, keeping up to date with names, ages, who they marry and children can be hard work.

Focusing on the Bridgerton's only, here's all the information you need to know on their family tree including all eight siblings, from oldest to youngest, their ages, who they have married and their children.

Violet Bridgerton is the start of the family tree
Violet Bridgerton is the start of the family tree. Picture: Netflix

Violet and Edmund Bridgerton

Of course the Bridgerton family tree starts with none other than Violet, aged 49, and her late husband Edmund.

A beautiful love story of which all the children hope to recreate in their own romances, Violet was widowed when Edmund was stung by a bee and suffered an allergic reaction.

Anthony Bridgerton and wife Kate Sharma
Anthony Bridgerton was the main sibling lead in season 2. Picture: Netflix

Anthony Bridgerton

Age: 31

Wife: Kate Sharma

Season 2 was all about Anthony putting himself out there and finding a wife, preferably one he didn't love too deeply.

Scared of marrying for the real thing due to being with his father when he passed away, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, soon saw the error of his ways and fell deeply for Kate, played by Simone Ashley.

As head of the family, Anthony often finds himself buried under admin but his new found love has certainly given him a new lease of life.

Benedict Bridgerton's future wife has yet to be introduced in the show
Benedict Bridgerton's future wife has yet to be introduced in the show. Picture: Netflix

Benedict Bridgerton

Age: 29

Wife: Not at the moment

Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, isn't actively looking for a partner in Bridgerton but if the books are anything to go by, he does get married.

In fact, many fans of the show have poised him as the next sibling in line for the lead role in season 4.

Colin Bridgerton finds love in Penelope Featherington
Colin Bridgerton finds love in Penelope Featherington. Picture: Netflix

Colin Bridgerton

Age: 24

Wife: Not at the moment

The third Bridgerton sibling, Colin has jumped ahead of brother Benedict after realising his feelings for Penelope Featherington are more than just friendship ones.

Will he discover she's Lady Whistledown? And will they get married? Season 3 part 2 is about to reveal all.

Daphne Bridgerton was the first of her siblings to marry
Daphne Bridgerton was the first of her siblings to marry. Picture: Netflix

Daphne Bridgerton

Age: 23

Husband: Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset

The oldest girl of the family, Bridgerton season 1 was all about Daphne's debut into society as she was determined to find the love of her life.

After meeting Simon, played by Rege-Jean Page, their romance took numerous unexpected turns, including his promise to never have children due to his own hatred towards his father, telling Daphne he was unable to have them.

Things become even more complicated for the two when they got married as Daphne and Simon never had sex due to his absence and her lack of knowledge on how babies were made. However, eventually, they figured it all out and baby Angie was born giving us the first Bridgerton grandchild.

Eloise Bridgerton has shown no interest in getting married
Eloise Bridgerton has shown no interest in getting married. Picture: Netflix

Eloise Bridgerton

Age: 19

Husband: Not at the moment

Eloise, the second daughter of Violet and Edmund, was introduced to society in season 2 but has no interest in finding a husband.

If Shondaland and Netflix producers stick to the books, she does eventually find herself a suitor in her late 20s.

Francesca Bridgerton was introduced to society in season 3
Francesca Bridgerton was introduced to society in season 3. Picture: Netflix

Francesca Bridgerton

Age: 18

Husband: Not at the moment

Sibling number 5, Francesca, who was played by a new actress in season 3, was introduced to society in the newest series but has so far yet to find her match. Although there is promise with John Stirling.

Gregory Bridgerton is still in his teenage years in the show
Gregory Bridgerton is still in his teenage years in the show. Picture: Netflix

Gregoy Bridgerton

Age: 14

Partner: Not at the moment

Not on the look out for a potential partner just yet, Gregory is the youngest of the boys in the Bridgerton family. With small cameos here and there in seasons 1-3, we see the teenager mock his siblings while joke about his own potential future.

Hyacinth Bridgerton is the youngest of all the siblings
Hyacinth Bridgerton is the youngest of all the siblings. Picture: Netflix

Hyacinth Bridgerton

Age: 12

Partner: Not at the moment

The baby of the family, Hyacinth grows up watching all her older siblings go off and find partners which leaves her feeling excited for her future when she gets to attend the fancy balls and garden parties.

