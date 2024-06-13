Bridgerton season 4: Release date, trailer, spoilers and storylines

Bridgerton season 4 is all fans can talk about following Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

When is Bridgeton season 4 coming to Netflix? Who will the cast be? And is there a trailer? Here's everything we need to know about the exciting new season.

Bridgerton did not fail to deliver in season 3 with Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's epic love story but now it's all over, when can we expect season 4?

Following a thrilling eight episodes brought to us in two parts, fans of the Netflix show are keen to know more about the release date, any spoilers and theories that are now surrounding a new series of the show.

So what do we know about Bridgerton season 4 so far? Well, at the moment, all fingers are pointing to Benedict being the main love story although of course, we still haven't seen Francesca, who was played by a new actress, marry her chosen man just yet.

Here's everything we know about Bridgerton season 4 so far including a potential release date, spoilers, the cast and the possibility of a trailer.

Colin Bridgerton's transformation and romance has been the hot topic of season 3. Picture: Netflix

When will season 4 of Bridgerton be released?

At the moment, we do not have an exact release date but we do know another season is definitely on the way.

When season 3 was announced, they also revealed season 4 was definitely happening which Bridgerton author Julia Quinn also confirmed when she recently interviewed and said the writing was in the works.

At present, no filming for a new season seems to have taken place as show runner Jess Brownell confirmed to Refinery29 they were 'in the middle of writing it right now'.

Benedict Bridgerton is the main looks set to be the main sibling for season 4. Picture: Netflix

Is there a Bridgerton season 4 trailer?

Unfortunately not Bridgerton fans! No filming for the new episodes has taken place just yet meaning no clips to share of what's to come.

What and who will Bridgerton season 4 be about?

The plot and storyline for the next season is still a little hazy, especially as the Netflix series and the Bridgerton books do not align.

With the script still in the works, fans have a strong theory that Benedict Bridgerton will be the next sibling in line for the spotlight. While in this series he's been enjoying wooing widow Lady Tilley Arnold - we are yet to actually meet his wife Sophie Beckett.

A few Easter eggs in season 3, which revolve a lot around the Cowper family, all suggest his future wife could be on the way.

Also, this season was supposed to be about sister Francesca, so could season 4 be the focus of her full love story? We're looking forward to finding out either way!

The Bridgerton family and their romances make for the main storyline in each season of the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the cast of Bridgerton season 4?

The producers are very good at keeping us all in suspense when it comes to a new season so at present, only two cast members have been confirmed.

Speaking to The Wrap, Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope said: "They’ve told us we’re back for season four, which is super lovely … It’ll be exciting. [We’ll] pop back and have some fun for sure."

