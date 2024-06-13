Bridgerton season 4: Release date, trailer, spoilers and storylines

13 June 2024, 09:00

Bridgerton season 4 is all fans can talk about following Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance
Bridgerton season 4 is all fans can talk about following Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

When is Bridgeton season 4 coming to Netflix? Who will the cast be? And is there a trailer? Here's everything we need to know about the exciting new season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton did not fail to deliver in season 3 with Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's epic love story but now it's all over, when can we expect season 4?

Following a thrilling eight episodes brought to us in two parts, fans of the Netflix show are keen to know more about the release date, any spoilers and theories that are now surrounding a new series of the show.

So what do we know about Bridgerton season 4 so far? Well, at the moment, all fingers are pointing to Benedict being the main love story although of course, we still haven't seen Francesca, who was played by a new actress, marry her chosen man just yet.

Here's everything we know about Bridgerton season 4 so far including a potential release date, spoilers, the cast and the possibility of a trailer.

Colin Bridgerton's transformation and romance has been the hot topic of season 3
Colin Bridgerton's transformation and romance has been the hot topic of season 3. Picture: Netflix

When will season 4 of Bridgerton be released?

At the moment, we do not have an exact release date but we do know another season is definitely on the way.

When season 3 was announced, they also revealed season 4 was definitely happening which Bridgerton author Julia Quinn also confirmed when she recently interviewed and said the writing was in the works.

At present, no filming for a new season seems to have taken place as show runner Jess Brownell confirmed to Refinery29 they were 'in the middle of writing it right now'.

Benedict Bridgerton is the main looks set to be the main sibling for season 4
Benedict Bridgerton is the main looks set to be the main sibling for season 4. Picture: Netflix

Is there a Bridgerton season 4 trailer?

Unfortunately not Bridgerton fans! No filming for the new episodes has taken place just yet meaning no clips to share of what's to come.

What and who will Bridgerton season 4 be about?

The plot and storyline for the next season is still a little hazy, especially as the Netflix series and the Bridgerton books do not align.

With the script still in the works, fans have a strong theory that Benedict Bridgerton will be the next sibling in line for the spotlight. While in this series he's been enjoying wooing widow Lady Tilley Arnold - we are yet to actually meet his wife Sophie Beckett.

A few Easter eggs in season 3, which revolve a lot around the Cowper family, all suggest his future wife could be on the way.

Also, this season was supposed to be about sister Francesca, so could season 4 be the focus of her full love story? We're looking forward to finding out either way!

The Bridgerton family and their romances make for the main storyline in each season of the Netflix show
The Bridgerton family and their romances make for the main storyline in each season of the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the cast of Bridgerton season 4?

The producers are very good at keeping us all in suspense when it comes to a new season so at present, only two cast members have been confirmed.

Speaking to The Wrap, Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope said: "They’ve told us we’re back for season four, which is super lovely … It’ll be exciting. [We’ll] pop back and have some fun for sure."

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Hyacinth Bridgerton will be the seventh love story in the series

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry? The youngest sibling's husband according to the books

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? The unlucky Islander revealed

The Bridgerton family consists of eight children and one grandchild

The Bridgerton family tree including siblings, husbands and wives and children

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton on the Bridgerton red carpet in New York

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton dating in real life?

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has become a fan favourite on the show

Nicola Coughlan life away from Bridgerton including age, height and TV career

Luke Thompson stars in Netflix's Bridgerton

Who plays Benedict Bridgerton? Inside actor Luke Thompson's life

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

Love Island fans have called for two contestants to be 'axed'

Love Island fans urge producers to 'axe' two islanders after their 'disgusting' behaviour

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Benedict Bridgerton is yet to find a wife on the Netflix show

Who does Benedict Bridgerton marry? Everything we know about his future wife

Bridgerton season three comes in two parts

What time is Bridgerton season 3 part two coming out?

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together now?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori looking happy and together after show

Why everyone thinks MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack are having a baby

Married at First Sight

Sean Stone has joined the Love Island line-up

Love Island's Sean Stone's age, job, TikTok fame and ex-girlfriend revealed

Trending on Heart

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival London timings: When does the show start and finish?

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Sally Hawkins will not be in Paddington in Peru

Why is Sally Hawkins not in Paddington 3? The real reason for her exit revealed

Charlotte's ex-wife has spoken out for the first time

The Traitors star Charlotte's ex-wife breaks silence on Conor Maynard baby shock

Pink Summer Carnival merchandise

Pink Summer Carnival merchandise revealed

Pink has accumulated a cast wealth over the years

What is Pink's net worth? Her incredible earnings revealed

Celebrities

The latest as the search for Michael Mosley continues on Greek island of Symi

Michael Mosley's final hours revealed as he was 'moments' from safety

Ciaran Davies is looking for a partner on Love Island

Love Island's Ciaran Davies age, Instagram, rugby career and ex-girlfriend revealed

The summer solstice in the UK marks the official start of the warmer months

When is summer solstice 2024? Date, what happens and all you need to know

Weather

Jess White joins the 2024 cast of Love Island series 11

Love Island’s Jess White’s age, job, weight loss and Instagram revealed

Ayo Odukoya will be taking part in Love Island 2024

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya's height, age, job and Instagram revealed

Celine Dion is ready to open up about her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

How to watch I Am: Celine Dion documentary: Release date and trailer

Samantha Kenny joins the cast of Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Samantha Kenny's age, job and Instagram revealed

Mimii Ngulube stars on Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube’s age, job and Instagram revealed

Munveer Jabbal is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island's Munveer Jabbal's age, job, Instagram and link to Piers Morgan uncovered

Harriet Blackmore is a Love Island contestant

Love Island star Harriett Blackmore's age, job, ex-boyfriend, brother and Instagram revealed