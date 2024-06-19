Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan reveals her first kiss with Luke Newton was 'terrifying'

19 June 2024, 17:05

Nicola Coughlan has opened up about kissing Luke Newton on screen
Nicola Coughlan has opened up about kissing Luke Newton on screen. Picture: Twitter/Nicola Coughlan/Netflix/Liam Daniel

By Hope Wilson

While the carriage scene in Bridgerton set our hearts racing, Nicola Coughlan has revealed her first kiss with Luke Newton was even more 'terrifying'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, 37, has revealed she found her first kiss with Luke Newton, 31, more "terrifying" than their infamous carriage scene.

While Netflix viewers are eagerly waiting for season four of Bridgerton to drop after binge-watching series three, we're still stuck on the palpable chemistry between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

After receiving millions of views, it looks like Nicola and Luke are aware of the attention their steamy scenes have received since episodes aired.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Davina McCall on Heart Breakfast, Luke and Nicola discussed their romantic storyline, with Nicola revealing she found her first kiss with Luke "terrifying".

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan have caused a stir on Bridgerton
Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan have caused a stir on Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

The actress revealed: "I was almost more nervous for the first kiss, it was terrifying. So we got to practise it before we filmed it which was great because it takes the pressure off."

She continued: "We had an intimacy coordinator with us so we did it in my trailer. It felt like being a teenager at school when you’re like we’re going to arrange to have this kiss. It was like, what if it’s weird and what if our faces don’t go together properly?"

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton took part in the infamous carriage scene
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton took part in the infamous carriage scene. Picture: Instagram/Nicola Coughlan

Speaking about their intimacy coordinator, Luke went on to add: "You have to let your ego not get in the way if she’s like ‘that doesn’t look good on camera’ and you’re like ‘works every time for me at home’."

Nicola even compared their kiss to Love Island, stating: "I always compare it to Love Island kisses. You know Love Island kisses can look disgusting and I’m sure it feels great but that doesn’t look nice on camera, so we’ve got to figure out how to make them pretty as well."

Watch Nicola and Luke's interview here:

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton talk THAT carriage scene 👀

The pair also discussed the Bridgerton filming process, detailing how much work goes into making the hit series.

Luke confessed: "During season two they said 'you're up next', so we kind of had the year to watch how everyone sort of navigates their way through that journey, because it's like a wild journey, to go through that."

Nicola continued: "It's so intense, you don't have much of a life outside of it, Bridgerton is your whole world when you're doing it."

They also explained that filming the series takes eight months, with two months spent preparing costumes, plus an extra six months for press events.

