Who does Eloise Bridgerton marry in the Netflix series?

Eloise Bridgerton is in no rush to find her perfect match in the Nerflix series. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Bridgerton follows the love story of each sibling but one character who is avoiding all things love is Eloise - so does she actually end up getting married?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eloise Bridgerton was introduced to society as a potential wife in Netflix's season 2 but she made it abundantly clear she has no interest in finding a husband.

Happier at home with a good book rather than at the balls dancing and finding a potential suitor, many fans have become very interested in the potential love story of the second oldest Bridgerton daughter.

Season one showcased Daphne's love story with Duke Simon Hastings, season 2 was story of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma and of course, season 3 is all about the friendship-turned-romance Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. So when can we expect Eloise's romance to unfold?

Here's what we know about Eloise's future husband.

Sir Phillip Crane is Eloise's future husband according to the Bridgerton books. Picture: Netflix

Who does Eloise Bridgeton marry?

According to the books, written by author Julia Quinn, Eloise does find her perfect match, and we've actually already met him.

The fifth Bridgerton book, To Sir Phillip, With Love, sees the sibling marry Sir Phillip Crane who first appeared in series one. Sir Phillip first marries Marina Thompson, his brother's pregnant wife, after he died in the war.

Sadly, Marina later dies of lung fever and Phillip is introduced back into society as the moody widower.

Eloise, now 28, has been labelled a spinster due to her lack of husband but of course, isn't bothered by her label. However, she does begin to find herself wondering what love might be like.

It's important to note, that while this is how the Bridgerton book plays out the relationship, Netflix and Shondaland are likely to make some tweaks to the storyline.

Bridgerton fans were hopeful Eloise and Theo would be a match. Picture: Netflix

Some of you may also remember Eloise's first dabble in love was Theo whom she met while tracking down Lady Whistledown in season 2.

While the pair had a great connection, Whistledown had other plans when she called her out for fraternising with political radicals and he was never seen again.

Many Bridgerton fans are hopeful Theo could make a reappearance but seeing as he doesn't feature in the books at all, it seems an unlikely end for Eloise.

READ MORE: