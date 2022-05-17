Bridgerton season three to focus on Penelope and Colin's romance

17 May 2022, 12:16

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The next season of Netflix series Bridgerton will switch up the order of the books and focus on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's budding romance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've been counting down the days to Bridgerton season three ever since we binged the whole of the last series in one sitting, and we've now been given some major new info on the upcoming episodes.

It's been announced that the romance between Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) will take centre stage of the Netflix series, which is a switch up of the order from the books.

In the original series, Benedict Bridgerton is the focus of the third instalment, while Penelope and Colin are fourth.

Announcing the news on Twitter last night, Bridgerton's official account shared a letter from Lady Whistledown reading: "Dearest readers,

"It is only fair in this author's third year of chronicling the marriage mart, Mayfair's social season should find its focus on a third son ... as well as a third doctor.

"This author can confirm that the upcoming season shall follow none other than the budding relationship between Colin Bridgerton and one Miss Penelope Featherington."

The announcement concluded: "With Penelope's days as a wallflower wearing thin, will she finally take bloom? Time will tell, and as always, so will this author."

Colin and Penelope will be the focus of the new series
Colin and Penelope will be the focus of the new series. Picture: Netflix

Each season of Bridgerton sees different characters take front and centre. The first explored the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Season two revolved around Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

We don't yet know when Bridgerton season three will be released, but watch this space...

