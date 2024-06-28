Nicola Coughlan breaks down in tears after reuniting with Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton

28 June 2024, 15:03

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Netwon reunited
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Netwon reunited. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Bridgerton favourites Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton reunited for a day out and we're feeling all the feels!





Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan, 37, and Luke Newton, 31, have reunited following their passionate display in season 3 of the period drama.

In a video shared by Netflix, viewers watched as the Penelope and Colin actors got together to explore Nicola's hometown of Galway, while also reflecting on their close bond.

The pair spent the day visiting landmarks, meeting locals, sipping on a Guinness and taking time to watch some of their favourite Bridgerton scenes.

Towards the end of their day, Nicola became overwhelmed with emotion and even burst into tears when chatting with Luke.

Nicola Coughlan broke down while spending time with Luke Newton
Nicola Coughlan broke down while spending time with Luke Newton. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to her co-star, Nicola said: "How does it feel? Our time is nearly done" with Luke responding: "That’s actually really sad."

The actress then replied: "It is really sad", before starting to tear up and hug Luke while he told the crew: "This is a great moment to capture."

Luke and Nicola then embraced, with the 37-year-old remarking: "I know I say it all the time but you’ve been so great…and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else."

Watch Nicola and Luke reunite here:

Nicola Coughlan gets emotional as she and Luke Newton reunite for Galway tour

Nicola and Luke have captured the hearts of Netflix viewers with their palpable chemistry and tight bond.

While rumours were rife regarding the pair dating, it now seems like the Bridgerton duo are just friends and in relationships with other people.

Most recently fans have been speculating that Nicola may be getting to know her Big Mood co-star Eamon Farren, however neither of the pair have confirmed the rumours.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan have caused a stir on Bridgerton
Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan have caused a stir on Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

But there is at least one loved-up Bridgerton couple as actress Bessie Carter who plays Prudence Featherington and Sam Phillips who stars as Lord Debling have been pictured kissing.

The snaps show the pair looking very cosy and while they are yet to confirm their relationship, we're loving this Bridgerton romance!

