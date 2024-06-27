Bridgerton's Lord Debling and Prudence Featherington are dating in real life

These two Bridgerton actors have been spotted kissing in public. Picture: Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

Love is in the air as Bridgerton co-stars Sam Phillips and Bessie Carter, also known as Lord Debling and Prudence Featherington, are reportedly dating after being spotted in public together.

Dearest gentle readers, in an unlikely twist of events, both actresses playing the elder Featherington sisters have officially debuted their Bridgerton co-star boyfriends.

First Luke Thompson, who played Benedict Bridgerton, and Harriet Cains, who played Philipa Featherington, were spotted being affectionate with one another earlier in 2024 and now her on-screen sister has followed in her footsteps.

While we may have a long time to wait for season four to be released, the stars have been keeping The Ton (us) entertained in the meantime.

Actor Sam Phillips, who debuted on season three of Bridgerton as the swoon-worthy Lord Debling, has been spotted out and about with Bessie Carter, who starred as Prudence Featherington.

Sam Phillips and Bessie Carter both star in Bridgerton season 3. Picture: Getty

The pair were photographed taking a walk together in Sussex in the last week of June, both casually wearing athleisure outfits and seemingly in domestic bliss.

Sam was in track pants and a brown t-shirt with a reusable coffee cup in his hand, whilst Bessie was covered up in a hoodie and leggings.

In one photo, Bessie is seen kissing Sam’s shoulder before kissing his ear, which certainly confirms the definitely-not-just-friends theory.

Whilst the couple haven't publicly announced their relationship, photos of them on the red carpet go back to 2023, when season three of the hit regency drama was being filmed. So we can fairly assume Sam and Bessie met on the set of Bridgerton.

Sam Phillips and Bessire Carter were spotted being domestic on a walk in Sussex. Picture: Getty

Whilst it would have been poetic to go three for three and have Nicola Coughlan, who plays the third Featherington sister Penelope, date another cast member, unfortunately, the rumours that swirled about her and Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton and her on-screen lover, were false.

The actor confirmed this as he stepped out on the red carpet with his alleged partner during the mid-season premiere of the third season. Meanwhile, Nicola herself has been rumoured to be dating her Big Mood co-star Eamon Farren.