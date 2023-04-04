Love is Blind season 4: Who is still together?

Love Is Blind: Who is still together? Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Which couples from Love is Blind season four are still together, who got married and who split up?

Love is Blind season four is delivering another drama-filled series with latest episodes teasing Tiffany and Brett, Micah and Paul, Jackie and Marshall, Zack and Bliss and Chelsea and Kwame walking down the aisle on their wedding days.

Viewers are currently waiting for the next instalment of episodes, which will show couple's final steps towards the aisle and, of course, their big wedding days.

Love is Blind, like most reality shows, are filmed in advance, meaning that the couples who did get married should currently be settling in to married life.

Of course, to keep viewers from spoilers, the contestants of Love is Blind are not allowed to share any spoilers, but that doesn't mean there aren't clues!

Are Tiffany and Brett still together?

Tiffany walks down the aisle on her wedding day, but will she and Brett both say yes? Picture: Netflix

Tiffany and Brett are currently season favourites, with their connection in the pods continuing to the outside world.

While the pair have been honest about the adjustments they will have to make when they are married, the pair seem completely besotted with one another.

The couple do follow each other on Instagram, does this mean they went through with the wedding and both said yes?

Are Micah and Paul still together?

Micah requests that Paul say if he does or doesn't want to marry her at the alter. Picture: Netflix

Micah and Paul's relationship could be in jeopardy as the first-look clips from their wedding day tease trouble ahead.

While Micah and Paul got engaged in the pods, they've had to work their way through some tough times since meeting in person, moving in together and meeting each other's loved ones.

Several issues have arisen during this time; Micah admitting to engaged Kwame that she still has feelings for him, Paul flirting up a storm with ex-engaged contestant Irina and Micah's best friend breaking the news to her that he's not the right guy for her.

During the teaser clips from their wedding day, Micah can be seen telling Paul at the alter: "I think that the best thing that I can do for us is to give you the opportunity to answer first.”

Micah and Paul do follow each other on Instagram. Does that mean they tied the knot? Or are they just amicable exes?

Are Jackie and Marshall still together?

Jackie can be seen hugging Marshall in the teaser clips. Picture: Netflix

Jackie and Marshall's connection from the pods continued on the outside world, however, explosive arguments between the pair caused a lot of drama in the latest episodes of Love is Blind.

Most recently we saw old contestant Josh tell Jackie that he still has feelings for her.

In the teaser clips for the next episodes, Josh and Jackie can be seen having a drink together when he says: “Losing you is my biggest regret. I do love you. I want to be together."

Will Jackie choose Josh? Will she marry Marshall? At the moment, Jackie and Marshall do not follow each other on Instagram.

Are Chelsea and Kwame still together?

Chelsea and Kwame agree they have a spiritual connection, but will they both say 'I do'? Picture: Netflix

Despite their "spiritual" connection, Chelsea and Kwame have also faced some difficulties since leaving the pods.

Their biggest argument took place in Mexico over Kwame's long conversation with ex-flame Micah, where she told him she still has feelings for him.

Most recently, however, the issues have lied with Kwame and his mother, who made it clear she was not supportive of the marriage.

In the upcoming episodes, Chelsea can be seen asking Kwame: “Will you say yes to me without your mom’s approval?"

Are Bliss and Zack still together?

Zack and Bliss got engaged after he realised he 'picked the wrong girl' in the pods. Picture: Netflix

Zack has had quite a dramatic time on Love is Blind and in only a matter of episodes has gone from being engaged to Irina to engaged to Bliss.

Zack proposed to Irina in the pods, however, their relationship went from bad to worse during the trip to Mexico.

The pair decided to split during the trip, with Zack admitting later that he "picked the wrong girl" to propose to in the pods.

After returning from Mexico, Zack reached out to his ex-flame Bliss and after a few dates he proposed!

The pair are now back in the experiment and fans are waiting to see if they say 'I do' on their wedding day.

This might be hopeful, however, as the pair do not currently follow each other on Instagram.