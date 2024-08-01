When is the Love Island 2024 reunion?

Love Island 2024 is officially over for the summer. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island 2024 officially ended in July but is there going to be a reunion for the cast? And when is it? Here's the details we know so far.

Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan were crowned the surprise winners of Love Island 2024 as they beat favourites Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel to the £50,000 prize money.

But with no more villa drama to fill our TV screens every night, fans of the ITV2 show are already looking forward to the possibility of a Love Island reunion show.

As the cast of series 11 all touch back down on UK soil, it's time for them to meet one another's families and get back to some sort of normality after months in the Mallorca sunshine.

So will we get to see all the antics post Love Island in a 2024 reunion show? Here's what we know.

Maya Jama hosts the Love Island reunion show. Picture: ITV2

When is the Love Island 2024 reunion?

Typically, ITV2 producers pull together a special Love Island reunion episode but it was confirmed to Heart there will be no such show for 2024.

Cancelled for this year, a first in the history of the dating programme, fans will have to keep up to date with all the latest villa drama via the cast's Instagram pages. And we're sure there will be plenty.

The reunion show is normally a popular way to end the series as the contestants will have seen or heard all the drama they didn't witness from the villa, giving them a chance to have their say when they first see one another again.

The cast sit in the studio together, along with celebrity guests, while presenter Maya Jama makes her way around the room getting important couple updates and gossip. It's likely she will interview some of the final couples too.

The Love Island 2024 cast won't be getting a reunion show this year. Picture: ITV2

When is the next series of Love Island?

With it being the official end of Love Island UK for another year, any enthusiasts will be able to turn their attentions to the USA version coming to ITV2.

For those who stick to the UK series, it won't be until 2025 where the year kicks off with another All Stars version in South Africa where we saw Molly Smith and Tom Clare crowned the winners.

