Who is Love Island contestant Josh Oyinsan? Age, job, football team and where he's from
9 July 2024, 20:44
Love Island bombshell Josh Sunday Oyinsan will certainly turn heads in the villa but who is he? Here's everything you need to know from what football team he plays for to his Instagram.
Listen to this article
Josh Oyinsan has entered the Love Island 2024 villa as a bombshell alongside Reuben Collins and it's safe to say he's going to turn heads amongst the female cast.
Looking to find a connection with Mimii after she found herself single following Casa Amor, Josh is looking for a "genuine connection" and thinks his "vibe, looks and personality" will win over the ladies.
Speaking ahead of entering the villa, he admitted he had what it takes to find the right one as he said: "I am not afraid to speak my mind! I’m not afraid of treading on any toes…"
So who is Love Island's Josh Oyinsan? How old is he and where is he from? Here's everything you need to know including his admirable football career.
Who is Love Island's Josh Oyinsan?
Age: 29
From: Dartford
Instagram: @joshoyinsan26
One of the older contestants to enter the Love Island villa this year, Josh has set his intentions with Mimii after her partner Ayo recouped after Casa Amor.
Speaking about his romantic relationships, he admitted he's still single because he's so particular.
"I’m very picky. I get the ick easily," he explained.
"I’m looking for a genuine connection, someone who is easy-going, funny, beautiful and fun."
What football team does Love Island Josh Oyinsan play for?
Not the first to enter the villa in 2024, Josh is a professional football player. He currently plays for Hemel Hempstead Town F.C. as a centre-forward.
And when Josh isn't kicking a ball about, he's using his good looks to model as a side job.
What is Love Island's Josh Oyinsan looking for in a girlfriend?
With Mimii, Uma, Grace and Jess all on his potential's list before entering the villa, Josh has said there's only a few things that are important to him.
He said: "Morals and I have to be honest - looks, and dress sense as well."
READ MORE:
- Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?
- When does Love Island finish and how long is it on for?
- Is Joey Essex his real name? Love Island fans left confused