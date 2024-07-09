Who is Love Island contestant Josh Oyinsan? Age, job, football team and where he's from

Love Island bombshell Josh Oyinsan is looking for love this summer. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island bombshell Josh Sunday Oyinsan will certainly turn heads in the villa but who is he? Here's everything you need to know from what football team he plays for to his Instagram.

Josh Oyinsan has entered the Love Island 2024 villa as a bombshell alongside Reuben Collins and it's safe to say he's going to turn heads amongst the female cast.

Looking to find a connection with Mimii after she found herself single following Casa Amor, Josh is looking for a "genuine connection" and thinks his "vibe, looks and personality" will win over the ladies.

Speaking ahead of entering the villa, he admitted he had what it takes to find the right one as he said: "I am not afraid to speak my mind! I’m not afraid of treading on any toes…"

So who is Love Island's Josh Oyinsan? How old is he and where is he from? Here's everything you need to know including his admirable football career.

Love Island's Josh entered as a bombshell alongside Reuben Collins. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Josh Oyinsan?

Age: 29

From: Dartford

Instagram: @joshoyinsan26

One of the older contestants to enter the Love Island villa this year, Josh has set his intentions with Mimii after her partner Ayo recouped after Casa Amor.

Speaking about his romantic relationships, he admitted he's still single because he's so particular.

"I’m very picky. I get the ick easily," he explained.

"I’m looking for a genuine connection, someone who is easy-going, funny, beautiful and fun."

Josh Oyinsan and Mimii Ngulube have formed a strong connection already. Picture: ITV2

What football team does Love Island Josh Oyinsan play for?

Not the first to enter the villa in 2024, Josh is a professional football player. He currently plays for Hemel Hempstead Town F.C. as a centre-forward.

And when Josh isn't kicking a ball about, he's using his good looks to model as a side job.

What is Love Island's Josh Oyinsan looking for in a girlfriend?

With Mimii, Uma, Grace and Jess all on his potential's list before entering the villa, Josh has said there's only a few things that are important to him.

He said: "Morals and I have to be honest - looks, and dress sense as well."

