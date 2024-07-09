Has Uma left Love Island? Everything we know so far

9 July 2024, 11:43

Love Island's Uma Jammeh is set to walk from the villa in Tuesday night's episode
Love Island's Uma Jammeh is set to walk from the villa in Tuesday night's episode. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Uma Jammeh is supposedly walking out of the villa tonight after a brutal dumping. But why does she decide to leave? Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Warning: Show spoilers ahead!

Love Island post Casa Amor has been an absolute disaster zone with Sean Stone, Wil Anderson and Ayo Odukoya having taken certain liberties ‘exploring new connections’ with other girls in Casa.

Now, the boys have come back and have to pay the high price for their actions with a whole lot of grovelling.

With Mimii Ngulube now single after Ayo coupled with Jessica Spencer, it’s Wil and Sean who’ve had to get their graft on apologising to their girls, Matilda Draper and Uma Jammeh.

But whilst Wil and Uma seemed to have come to an understanding, what will happen tonight that has Uma choosing to walk out of the Love Island villa and leave the show? Here’s what we know.

Uma and Wil's relationship has been under strain since Casa Amor
Uma and Wil's relationship has been under strain since Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Has Uma left Love Island?

As of Tuesday night’s episode on the 9th of July, both Uma and Wil leave the villa. Whilst Wil was dumped from the island in a shocking twist eviction, Uma’s departure was a choice.

After being chosen to go on a date with one of the newest bombshells, Reuben Collins, Uma seemed to have made quite the impression as he ultimately picked her during the surprise recoupling, which left Wil single in the villa.

Fans of Love Island know that being single can be dangerous on the show and in classic brutal Love Island fashion, Wil was immediately evicted from the villa.

Uma and Mimii have caught the attention of the two newest bombshells
Uma and Mimii have caught the attention of the two newest bombshells. Picture: ITV

Awkwardly for Reuben and perhaps shockingly for the rest of the cast, Uma supposedly then made the decision to walk out of the villa herself.

This comes just one day after she and Will had that very discussion on the daybeds, trying to mend the connection he broke during his escapades in Casa Amor.

"Now I know what I want fully, I want to be walking out of here with you and I'll do what it takes,” he told Uma at the time. "I would leave now if you were to leave, I wouldn't be hanging around.”

"I've found what I want in you,” he finished. The sentiment of leaving with one another seemed to have struck a chord with Uma because she proceeded to do just that for Will less than 24 hours later.

Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson spoke about leaving with one another prior to Wil's dumping
Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson spoke about leaving with one another prior to Wil's dumping. Picture: ITV

Why did Uma leave the villa?

A source revealed to The Daily Mail that the reason Uma decided to walk out of the villa was entirely because of her connection with Wil.

“Uma made her feelings towards Wil clear by remaining loyal to him during Casa Amor,” the source told the publication.

“But now she's made a huge commitment by quitting Love Island after he was dumped when she was stolen by one of the new bombshells.”

'It was an emotional moment shared by all of her fellow Islanders but it's what she wanted to do to remain true to herself.”

Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson got together in episode 16 of Love Island 2024
Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson got together in episode 16 of Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Uma has shown over and over again that whilst being a slow burn, once she falls, she falls hard and it seems like she’s fallen hard for Wil.

With only a few more weeks left in the villa, she made the decision to leave knowing she wouldn’t meet anyone else and make the same connection she made with Wil.

“She knew at this last stage in the competition that she wasn't going to develop feelings for anyone else and she couldn't see Wil leave on his own,” the source finished.

News