Love Is Blind UK Nicole Stevens: Age, job, where she's from, Instagram and pervious marriage revealed

8 August 2024, 13:22

Nicole Stevens is a contestant on Love Is Blind UK
Nicole Stevens is a contestant on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

How old is Nicole from Love Is Blind UK, what is her job, where is she from, who is her ex-husband and does she have Instagram?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Is Blind UK has a number of dramatic singletons in the Netflix series, but someone who has caused a stir on the show is Nicole.

After getting engaged to Sam, Nicole dramatically dumped her fiancé for fellow cast member Benaiah. But with the latest episodes still waiting to drop, fans can't wait to find out how this love triangle comes to an end.

While her love story is still waiting to be told, many fans have been wanting to get to know more about Nicole's life outwith the show.

How old is Nicole, what is her job, where is she from, who is her ex-husband and what is her Instagram?

Nicole has been involved in a love triangle on Love Is Blind UK
Nicole has been involved in a love triangle on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

How old is Nicole?

Nicole from Love Is Blind UK is 29-years-old. Despite her young age, Nicole has already been married before, but is "ready to be vulnerable again and walk down the aisle."

What is Nicole's job?

Nicole's job title is head of brand and marketing, with the 29-year-old constantly herself into her career. Following the breakdown of her marriage, Nicole has gained an MBA but is now looking for love.

Where is Nicole from?

Love Is Blind UK's Nicole is from Surrey. She has mixed Ghanaian and Lebanese heritage and has lived in Ghana in the past, however she has decided to settle in the UK.

Nicole had a rocky start on Love Is Blind UK
Nicole had a rocky start on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Who is Nicole's ex-husband?

During Love Is Blind UK, Nicole revealed that she has been married in the past. However their partnership was short-lived and the pair have since separated.

Not much is known about Nicole's former hubby, however if we learn anything else we will update this page.

What is Nicole's Instagram?

Viewers can follow Nicole on Instagram @theholisticnicole where she regularly posts images of her wellness journey and recalls her experiences on Love Is Blind UK.

