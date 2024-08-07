Love Is Blind UK: Are Steven and Sabrina still together?

Where are Sabrina and Steven now and did they stay together after Love Is Blind?
Are Steven and Sabrina still together today? Did they get married on Love Is Blind UK and what do we know about the couple so far?

Love Is Blind UK couple Steven and Sabrina were the first pair of the series, hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, to get engaged in the pods after admitting to finding love with one another, despite the fact they'd never met face-to-face.

During episode one of Love Is Blind UK, 37-year-old Steven from London and 35-year-old Sabrina from Belfast instantly connected during their dates in the pods, and were even more ecstatic when they finally saw one another for the first time.

Later on in the series, we saw Steven and Sabrina embark on a trip of a lifetime to Greece, with the other couples, where their bond appears to have grown stronger and stronger.

But where are they now? Do they get married at the end of Love Is Blind and are Steven and Sabrina still together? Here's what we know so far.

Sabrina and Steven were the first couple of Love Is Blind UK to get engaged
Sabrina and Steven were the first couple of Love Is Blind UK to get engaged. Picture: Netflix

Are Steven and Sabrina still together?

At the moment, we do not know if Love Is Blind couple Steven and Sabrina are still together as Netflix are releasing the episodes of the series across three weeks. At the moment, the first four are available to stream.

While this may be the case, we have done some digging to see what we could discover for ourselves, and here's what we found.

Firstly, Steven and Sabrina do not follow one another on Instagram - however, it is important to note that this does not confirm anything as many shows of this nature ask the participants to restrain from following and posting about one another to add to the mystery.

Sabrina and Steven were both ecstatic when they met one another face-to-face for the first time
Sabrina and Steven were both ecstatic when they met one another face-to-face for the first time. Picture: Netflix

Looking closer at the teaser for the rest of the series of Love Is Blind UK, we can see that Steven and Sabrina do make it to their wedding day, however, we do not know what challenges they face along the way or if they will ultimately decided to commit to one another.

While this teaser clip showed a lot of drama on the horizon for many of the couples, the only issue we see for Steven and Sabrina is a friend (believed to be Steven's) commenting that getting engaged before meeting is "crazy and very silly", to which Sabrina looked far from impressed by.

However, if that's the only problem they have to deal with over the lead-up to their wedding, we think this looks very promising.

Steven got down on one knee to propose to Sabrina in the pods
Steven got down on one knee to propose to Sabrina in the pods. Picture: Netflix

Steven and Sabrina's relationship so far

Steven and Sabrina hit it off as soon as they started talking in the Love Is Blind UK pods, and quickly became the first couple to get engaged and meet face-to-face for the first time.

In the pods, Sabrina admitted to being a "hopeless romantic" and reflected on the loss of her grandmother, Gigi, who she was very close with. Steven also opened up about his struggles in life, including his parents splitting up with he was a teenager and his ex-girlfriend being diagnosed with a tumour.

The pair did hit a snag in their relationship, however, when the conversation of children came-up, and while Steven said he was keen to have children, Sabrina admitted she didn't "need" to have kids.

While it appeared for a moment like this could have ended their romance, the pair later reconnected to talk more openly about the subject of having children. Sabrina clarified that she thinks it is important for a husband and wife to have a stable relationship before welcoming a child into their lives, and by that time she will be nearing her 40s and "might not even be able to conceive naturally".

She went on to add, however, that she would be happy to use a surrogate or even adopt if they needed to. Steven was ecstatic with this clarification and got down on one knee shortly afterwards.

When the pair met for the first time, both Steven and Sabrina were visibly delighted with what each other looked like, with the bride-to-be remarking "He's everything I could have wanted."

